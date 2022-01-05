Mother of Loren Ross-Taylor shares her story in hope of helping others

Lyn Vos, mother of Loren Ross-Taylor, says she hopes her son's passing can help facilitate healing in others. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

To lose a child is every parent's worst nightmare, yet the mother of a man at the centre of a recent tragedy says her son's death was not in vain.

Lyn Vos lost her son Loren Ross-Taylor in December after he went missing for 10 days, sparking a region-wide recovery effort.

Loren was last seen on December 8 at the edge of the Awanui River by Bells Produce at the northern end of Kaitāia township.

The 32-year-old's disappearance led to hundreds of people from Kaitaia and beyond banding together in an effort to find him.

Sadly, Loren's body was discovered on December 18, creating an outpouring of grief felt throughout the region.

Lyn said despite the tragic circumstances, Lyn's faith and her own near-death experience, had made dealing with Loren's passing easier.

"During those days Loren went missing, my instinctive response was to pray and relax to reach a place of complete stillness within myself," she said.

"About 16 years ago, while undergoing a medical procedure, I stopped breathing and found myself in an inky, black place.

"During that experience, I felt more alive and at peace than I've ever felt on Earth and remember thinking that place was our true reality and how life on Earth was just a shadow of that.

"That really helped me stay peaceful and calm without any stress or panic about what was going on."

She said she was also comforted by the kindness and support she had received from the community.

"Receiving so many messages of support also gave me a deep sense of privilege to live in a community like Kaitaia," Lyn said.

"The power of love felt through the heart of this community has touched our family's lives forever."

Loren Ross-Taylor died in December. Photo / Supplied

Lyn, originally from South Africa, emigrated to Kaitaia as a child in 1975 with her parents.

After travelling back and forth between the two countries several times, they finally settled in Kaitaia 14 years ago.

Lyn's father, Dr Peter Vos, was highly regarded in the Kaitaia community, as a doctor at a private practice and later the Kaitaia Hospital.

Lyn explained how Loren had returned home to live with her 18 months ago, which she described as a beautiful opportunity to heal their relationship.

"Both of our lives had been such a mess previously, and we had both experienced so much trauma," Lyn said.

"When Loren came back to live with me, I said, 'you know what Loren, in the past there were things in our relationship that didn't work for you or for me'.

"How about this time we put things on the table as they crop up and put our heads together and figure out how we can build a new relationship we will both enjoy?"

Lyn said it was the beginning of a remarkable experience where they could open up and share things heart to heart with each other.

Due to this special time, rather than view Loren's passing as a negative, Lyn remembers her own taste of the afterlife and liked to think of it as his "graduation" into perfect peace and unconditional love.

"Loren was such a special, generous soul who had so much love to share," she said.

"I was really proud of him for the way he came to face his life and his feelings, especially the painful ones.

"Because I know what lies on the other side, instead of grief I only feel excited for Loren to be there."

Moving forward, Lyn will continue with the blog she started in 2014, Love & Life, in the hope of helping others heal their own trauma, grief, or relationships.

In her latest blog, The Legacy of Love Left By My Son Loren Ross-Taylor, Lyn shares an intimate insight into the life they shared and the joy each felt getting to know the other better.

Lyn Vos, of Kaitaia, says she was comforted by the kindness and support she had received from the community. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

She described how Loren's passing had triggered many to talk to her about their own pain which had been cathartic in her own grieving process.

"I'm experiencing a lot of people reaching out to me to express their support and who are doing so because of their own unhealed pain," she said.

"I can only say healing ourselves is the highest thing we can do for our wellbeing.

"I befriended pain when I saw all its potential to lead me into living a much higher life. It's a gift to be prized, a blessing to be grateful for.

"I hope that Loren's passing can in some way facilitate others' healing - that's the best outcome I could wish for."

To read Lyn's blog, go to www.lynslife.com/love--life/the-legacy-of-love-left-by-my-son-loren-ross-taylor-part-one