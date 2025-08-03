Work gets under way in 2020 on a pipeline bringing bore water to Kaitāia's water treatment plant. Photo / Peter de Graaf, RNZ

By Peter de Graaf of RNZ

A report on a Kaitāia water project that took 14 years instead of five and cost millions of dollars more than expected has found a lack of planning was one of the key reasons for the project’s troubles.

In 2011, the Far North District Council decided to drill two bores into the Sweetwater aquifer north of Kaitāia to stop the town running out of water during its frequent summer droughts.

However, bore water only started flowing through the town’s taps early this year, prompting councillor Mate Radich to call for a judicial review.

Radich had also become frustrated by being unable to establish the project’s total cost.