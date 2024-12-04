Aerial surveys identified high-risk debris dams and, with input from representatives from the environmental group Ngā Tirairaka o Ngāti Hine and the Northland Regional Council, these were removed with minimal disturbance to the stream bed.

Children from Moerewa School have also been visiting the Waiharakeke Stream as part of a river health project. Their monitoring indicates the health of the awa (river) is improving.

Another further project is now under way with the community to plant 4900 eco-sourced mānuka, kahikatea and karamū trees in a streamside area devoid of native vegetation to help restore and enhance the riparian zone.

Native riparian areas perform a vital function, providing stream bank stabilisation, filtering contaminants, reducing water temperatures, and creating a habitat for other riparian species. Kahikatea-dominated forests once grew in these damp soils. The remnant trees have been surrounded by the newly planted seedlings, creating a link between established ancestor trees and their descendants.

So far, 19.8 hectares has been planted in native species on this property and a further 5ha will be planted in 2025.

Wiremu Keretene (Tāngata Kaitiaki/Tiaki for Area/ Rohe Moana of Ngāti Te Ara and Ngāti Kopaki) and award-winning community planting team Te Papa Pa Orooro (Nga Tangariki O Ngati Hine) have been undertaking the planting work.

Keretene sees the establishment of kahikatea forest as a legacy for his whānau.

“For us, there could be no better partnership, as this motivation strongly aligns with the commitment Craigmore makes to the community and agricultural sector to grow for the future.”

Craigmore Forestry general manager John Barker said Craigmore takes its guardianship of the forest seriously.

“As kaitiaki (guardian) of the forest, we are committed to ensuring that the river is free from obstructions, so the eel can move into the upper catchments of the stream.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the community for this stage of the project. It’s exciting to see progress with the extensive native planting programme underway,” he said.