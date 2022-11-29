Last Thursday was like Easter, only without the chocolate, for residents at The Village in Kerikeri.

Last Thursday was like Easter, only without the chocolate, for residents at The Village in Kerikeri.

Residents at Kerikeri Retirement Village are climbing enthusiastically aboard the painted rocks bandwagon.

All around the world people are painting, hiding and searching for decorated stones. In gardens. On walks. In reserves. Anywhere! The intention is to spread positivity and kindness.

And Kerikeri is no different. The town has not just one but two Facebook groups dedicated to the fun pastime — Kerikeri Rocks and KK ROCKS.

It’s not just for kids, either.

Adults, including many residents at The Village, are joining in enthusiastically.

The global trend of hand-painted stones recently brightened the day for residents at The Village.

In September, its activities co-ordinator, Karen Hawtin, posted on Facebook that The Village would appreciate some painted rocks for its residents to hide and find in its beautiful gardens.

”The response was overwhelming,” Hawtin said.

“We had Pascoe Rocks mail us some. Ellie brought us some and stayed for morning tea — turns out she lives nearby and has her name on our waiting list for one of our cottages. We also had someone send rocks from Rotorua. And someone travelling around NZ in a campervan dropped some in.

“Of course our residents had to get in on the act and paint some of their own.”

Last Thursday, between downpours, Village residents hid the treasures and spent a few hours searching them out.

”It was like Easter but without the chocolate,” Hawtin said.

“Everyone had a ball — there was plenty of laughter and many, many squeals of discovery.”