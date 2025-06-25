But not everyone is convinced the move is in the community’s best interest.

Dentist and Fluoride Free NZ committee member Dr Lawrie Brett said the decision goes against mounting scientific concerns.

“The latest developments in the international research scene comparingly against fluoridation. There is no benefit in swallowing fluoride to reduce tooth decay.”

He said in addition to being no effect on tooth decay, fluoride possessed other health complications.

“Over the last 10 years there has been resarch, from the US, Canada and other countries, all of which state that measurable doses can relate to effects on the brain that can lower IQ levels, especially among children.”

“They make it clear as mud that we should not be using it.”

He said the element fluorine, is one of the most poisonous elements on the periodic table.

“In my experience, of over 40 years, there is a deliberate ignorance in the authorities who promote this material and what I can assume is either ignorance or corruption. Why would they ignore these terrible side effects and use a material so dangerous.”

Brett said sugar was the main culprit for tooth decay and not a lack of fluoride.

“They make it as if fluoride is crucial to health of teeth and that is misinformed … In Northland they previously had a programme where they introduced toothbrushes in schools and that worked pretty well.”

For some residents, the real cost is far greater.

Rae Gil from Rawene said she was opposed to fluoridation and said she will be looking at installing water filters in her home.

“I don’t understand why you are spending thousands of our ratepayer money to poison our water.”

She said she has done some pricing of water coming into her house.

“It’s more than my rates. So now I have to pay over $4000 for my rates, plus my water rates (both of these I have to pay weekly because I’m a superannuation) plus I have to buy the filter system for over $4000. Forced to pay for the poisons in our water and then I have to pay to filter it out.”

While many echoed Gil’s sentiments one Kerikeri resident said “it was about time”.

Croydon Ansell said: “Given Northland’s socio-economic challenges and below-average educational access, adding fluoride to water is a simple, equitable, community‑wide intervention to improve oral health and reduce poverty disparities."

He said fluoride was a proven way to reduce tooth decay and improve oral health.

“It works by strengthening tooth enamel and reversing early signs of decay. In NZ, children in fluoridated areas have up to 40% less tooth decay. In places like Northland, where dental disease is high and access to care is limited, fluoridation helps prevent pain, school absences, and costly treatments, breaking the cycle between poor oral health and poverty.”