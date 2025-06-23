Kerikeri, Kaitāia water supplies set to get fluoride by 2026. Photo / NZME

The Far North District Council has confirmed it is moving ahead with the installation of fluoride systems in its Kerikeri and Kaitāia water supplies.

This follows a final design approval and funding support from Manatū Hauora (Ministry of Health).

Final designs were signed off in April, following detailed design discussions with the ministry. A funding agreement to cover the full cost of capital works was signed at the end of May.

In a statement, the council said staff are working closely with the ministry to finalise the project delivery timeline and ensure national standards are met.

“An application to extend the existing deadline of June 2024 to an indicative completion date of July 2026 is to be made to the Director-General of Health (DGoH) for approval.”