The Kaitāia RSA is appealing to the public for information regarding an unknown number of Anzac Day wreaths taken from the memorial wall last Wednesday night.

According to Kaitāia RSA manager John McGovern, around five to six wreaths were found scattered around the main street of Kaitāia on Thursday morning.

As far as he was aware, the wreaths were still in position at Remembrance Park at around 6pm the night before.

McGovern said it was the first time anyone could recall this happening in the history of Anzac Day dawn services.

“One of our patrons, Angel, is in her mid-80s and said she’d never seen anything like this before,” he said.

“One of my staff members happened to be on her way to work this morning when she found the wreaths hanging on trees and different things on Commerce St.

“We’re not sure exactly how many have been taken, but we were about to find around five or six.”

McGovern said he had reported the matter to the Kaitāia Police to follow up and would be requesting CCTV footage from the local security provider.

“I’m shocked to be honest and quite disappointed after what was such a great Anzac Day service,” he said.

“We asking that if anyone has any information about what happened to the wreaths to please contact Kaitāia Police.”











