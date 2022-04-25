The Kaitaia Floral Club's second meeting of 2022 featured a competition called The Two of Us, with shadowing as the technique of focus.

The club's most recent competition was on April 19, and focused on creating wreaths for Anzac Day.

Visitors and new members are welcome to join club meetings at Cornerstone Christian Centre, Matthews Ave, from 10am.

For all inquiries, contact Gloria on: 09 408 0652.

Congratulations to the Two of Us winners:

Gold Section: 1st Raewyn Pennell, 2nd Gloria Mitchell, 3rd Loma Berghan.

Intermediate: 1st Lyn Best, 2nd Michelle DeSousa.

Novice: 1st Teresa Godinet, 2nd Reg Payne.

Own Choice: Lois Stather-Dunn 1st.

The raffle was won by Teresa Godinet.