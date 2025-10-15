With a desire to see healthy economic, environmental and social communities, he has been actively involved in business, charitable products and training.

“One of the main reasons I stood is because of the significant challenges I see our communities having,” he said.

He believes his presence and consistent work are why voters have returned him so many times.

He said he believed being well known and the work he has put in is the reason he’s been re-elected so many times.

“They are probably aware that I work pretty hard for the communities in the area.”

“I have also been a council representative on the community board and spent a lot of time with those communities in that space, and I am keen to see a revitalisation of those communities.”

First elected more than 10 years ago, Vujcich has seen plenty of change in both council and the communities he serves.

“Before the Far North District Council local communities were served by smaller councils, including town councils and county councils. They meant more direct engagement with residents and voter participation was higher.”

“...Once you go up New Zealand you see very few people engaging with the council and I do wonder if that is because they feel that they don’t have a say in it anymore.”

A self-described “servant leader”, Vujcich said his motivation comes from seeing progress in places that have often felt overlooked.

Among his proudest achievements is seeing projects like the Kaikohe Sports Complex come to life, after years of persistence and collaboration.

“To see that come to fruition and to see the use of it and to see local people engaged in that is something I’m most proud of,” he said.” I’m not laying claim that I did all that. In fact, as I said to it is always a team effort. Everything that’s been achieved has been shared by all of the decision-makers, including local community board members.”

He also pointed out that the growth of Māori wards was an important shift in representation and inclusion across the Far North.

As for the years ahead, Vujcich said his focus will remain on ensuring council decisions reflect community needs, particularly as challenges such as housing, infrastructure and affordability.

“So, would I stand again? At this stage I don’t know…That is not my motivation, my motivation is servant leadership. To actually create better communities and get better engagement and see things running well, with communities thriving.

“I am really passionate about having thriving communities and a council that is actually supporting them.”