Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Local elections 2025: Kaikohe‑Hokianga voters return John Vujcich for fifth council term

Yolisa Tswanya
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
3 mins to read

John Vujcich has been re-elected for a fifth term representing Kaikohe-Hokianga.

John Vujcich has been re-elected for a fifth term representing Kaikohe-Hokianga.

For the fifth time, Kaikohe-Hokianga voters have put their trust in Far North District councillor John Vujcich to represent them at council.

With 1593 votes, Vujcich secured another term representing the Kaikohe-Hokianga general ward in the local government elections, continuing more than a decade of service to local communities.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save