Gritt said the Kaeo River – Whangaroa Catchment Working Group had last year approved the construction of further flood protection works for Kaeo township and adjacent portions of State Highway 10 for resilience to home and business owners and main roading routes.

The project will see the junction of the Waikara Stream and Kaeo River shifted 500m downstream and a new 500m long deflection bank constructed alongside Kaeo township.

Once complete, the project is expected to reduce the depth of floodwaters in Kaeo during a one in a hundred year flood event by up to half a metre.

“The Kaeo scheme is one of several flood management schemes in place in Northland to reduce risk to life, property and infrastructure.”

She said the Kaeo project has many opportunities in addition to the flood reduction benefits, such as wetland and channel enhancement, habitat restoration, and planting schemes.

This project is funded through a combination of targeted and regionwide flood infrastructure rates and central government funding from National Infrastructure Funding and Financing.

The project has been allocated $1.5 million for completion and is eligible for further funding relating to environmental and community enhancement aspects of the wider project.

For decades, Kaeo residents have watched floodwaters rise after major weather events and local representative Bruce Mills said the project had strong community support.

“I am all in favour of it. It is our last chance of protecting our township. We have talked about it for years and I am excited to see it moving forward.”

Mills, who serves on the Working Group, said the works could also bring environmental and recreational benefits, including planting and habitat restoration.

He said it was vital for Kaeo’s future that the town takes advantage of the funding and uses it to benefit the town.

“If we don’t take it, we may lose it and we may never get it offered to us again. So, this is a chance to do it.”

Earthworks are due to start next month and are expected to take two months, with planting and landscape work to continue into 2026.