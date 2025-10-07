Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Kaikohe’s John and Lily Coleman receive King’s Service Medals after year of hardship

Yolisa Tswanya
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
3 mins to read

John and Lily Coleman were one of eight outstanding New Zealanders at the final investiture ceremony for this round at Government House Auckland.

For decades, Kaikohe has been at the heart of John and Lily Coleman’s lives.

On Saturday, their devotion was formally recognised when they received their King’s Service Medals for their contribution to the community.

After a year marked by trauma and hospital stays, Saturday brought a moment of light

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save