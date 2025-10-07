The ceremony was for New Year and King’s Birthday honours recipients.

Their daughter, Sue Coleman said the celebration was as much about healing as it was about honour, as the family had experienced trauma over the past few months.

In August, John was hospitalised with injuries after confronting an intruder on their property.

A 27-year-old man is set to appear in court later this month charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and burglary.

Last month his wife, Lily suffered a heart attack and spent time in hospital.

Sue said her mum was in hospital up until Friday (October 3) but the family ensured she was able to attend the ceremony.

“She was in a wheelchair and medicated, but it was very special. We made a plan and followed it and were constantly checking up on her.

“We worked hard as a family and it went really well and it was a beautiful time together.”

John and Lily Coleman pictured with Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro at the investiture ceremony at Governor House in Auckland.

Her parents have previously declined formal accolades and Sue said they were very honoured and speechless at the event.

“I told them how proud we were of them and dad said ‘Kaikohe is our life, it’s our community where we raised our children’.”

She said despite recent trying times, her parents were committed to staying in Kaikohe.

“Even through these hard times, they have been gracious with it.

“They are still kind and respectful of others. Dad said their heart is in Kaikohe and they are happy to be back in the community they served.

“We came away feeling really good and we hadn’t felt that for a long time, it was really healing for our soul.”

The couple was one of eight people to receive medals at the ceremony.

From participating in local events and helping out at schools to carving out four hectares of land encompassing a historic pā site and gifting it to local hapū, the couple has led a life of community service, which also saw them recognised as semi-finalists in the New Zealander of the Year awards.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro congratulated all the recipients.

“You have each brought pride and a sense of greater sense of wellbeing, to Aotearoa New Zealand, through your outstanding achievements and service.

“I extend a sincere thank you to you for your contributions.”

Northland MP Grant McCallum also congratulated the Colemans for their honour.

“They have contributed significantly to their local community. It is really well deserved.”