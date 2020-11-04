Joe Howells is a legend

Joe Howells in one of his happy places, the Wairoa Stream Track in Kerikeri. Photo / supplied

Kerikeri teenager Joe Howells has been named a Young Legend in the 2020 Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards, one of only three around the country.

The 15-year-old Year 10 Kerikeri High School student was the only Northlander to win an individual award this year.

Joe is a key member of KKHS's Sustaining all Valuable Environments (SAVE) group, which organises Recycling Action Week and introduced composting to the school staff room. He successfully applied for grants for a recycling unit and composting bins at the school, organised a nude food challenge during Plastic-free July, and was part of a team that made environmentally-themed powerpoint presentations to all international and junior students.

Outside school he takes part in planting and weeding days organised by Friends of Wairoa Stream and Project Island Song, joins beach clean-ups, and helps his parents make their backpackers' lodge more eco-friendly. He is also a member of the Far North Youth Council.

Keep NZ Beautiful's Young Legend Award honours outstanding volunteers aged under18 who have ''demonstrated remarkable leadership and outreach in their community through work in litter prevention, waste reduction, recycling promotion or community beautification."