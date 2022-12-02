Kaitaia's local Samoan community aiga (family) Samoan Siva were the opening act for the festival.

The Far North’s inaugural Pasifika Fest went off without a hitch at the weekend, with not even the threat of rain able to stop the crowd from saying cheehoo!

A desire to showcase Pasifika culture while providing a sense of identity and belonging was the kaupapa behind the first-ever Pasifika Festival held in Kaitaia on Saturday.

The 2022 Pasifika Festival officially kicked off with a welcome ceremony at Kaitaia’s Te Ahu Centre on Friday night, before the big event on Saturday, attracting around 2000-3000 people to the A&P Showgrounds.

The free, all-day festival featured a range of food, clothing and entertainment all relating to the Pacific nations of the Cook Islands, Samoa, Tonga, Fiji and Niue.

Local Hawaiian style dance group Hula Halau Eleku.

Festival-goers were treated to world-class performances from Pasifika artists including singer Annie Crummer (Cook Islands), international tenor the ‘Polynesian Pavarotti’ aka Ben Makisi (Tonga/Samoa), soul singer Saia Folau (Tonga), and Auckland Pasifika funk/soul band Liquid Honey.

The festival also featured Pasifika traditional dance performances from the Far North Samoan Siva, Hula Halau Eleku and cultural acts, plus stallholders selling Pasifika goods and wares.

Festival organiser Opeloge Ah Sam said he was happy with the turnout and hoped it would be the first of many for the Far North.

International tenor the 'Polynesian Pavarotti' aka Ben Makisi (Tonga/Samoa) performed a range of famous opera and Pasifika ballads.

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive so far, with people describing the festival as having a safe vibe, with top-notch entertainment and a great MC,” Ah Sam said.

“Many said they couldn’t believe such a good quality event was free and for me, it’s all about the quality of the entertainment, stalls and environment we can provide, plus the way people experience a taste of Pasifika.

“I want to thank those that came out to support the event and to those who have posted fantastic positive feedback on social media because it helps me as festival director to shape and plan PASIFIKA 2023.”

Some of the Te Kura Ora Ivanui Pacific dance crew.

Ah Sam told the Northland Age previously how the concept for the event had originally come about due to his own desire to connect with other Samoan and Pacific Island communities residing in Kaitaia.

He said a growing number of people of Pasifika descent were living in the Far North and had been seeking out places to celebrate, retain knowledge, and learn more about their culture.

This festival was therefore a celebration of years of coming together and showcasing that to the people of Te Hiku.

“This really is about giving the people of Kaitaia and beyond an insight into our cultures and what we represent,” Ah Sam said.

A range of delicious traditional Samoan food was also available on the day.

“I definitely hope to get the funding to put it on next year again and think I have a formula and vision that was successful.

“I’m wary of the festival getting too big because it brings other challenges I’ve seen happen to other festivals.

Singer Annie Crummer (Cook Islands) played a range of her well-known songs.

“I therefore want to keep the same vibe as Saturday and not sacrifice that family feel for the sake of becoming huge.”



