Healthy Homes Tai Tokerau insulates 12,000 homes

Healthy Homes Te Taitokerau has reached a major milestone by insulating 12000 homes across the region. Photo / Supplied

A programme to improve the health of Northlanders has reached a significant milestone with 12,000 homes now warmer and drier thanks to the Healthy Homes Tai Tokerau (HHTT) insulation programme.

Those behind the programme plan to continue insulating as many Northland homes as possible in the next few years with the support of sponsors and funding from Foundation North and EECA – long-time supporters of the programme.

The programme was launched in 2007 and has had a hugely positive impact on tens of thousands of Northlanders who otherwise would not have had their homes insulated.

The HHTT insulation programme has improved the quality of life for thousands of Northland families, while lessening the impact and spread of respiratory illness.

HHTT is a joint venture between two Northland community enterprises – the Community Business and Environment Centre (CBEC) in Kaitaia and He Iwi Kotahi Tatou Trust (He Iwi) in Moerewa.

The two trusts have a 30-year history of turning local environmental and social problems into positive local solutions.

Healthy Homes Tai Tokerau covers all of Northland, employing six install teams using local skilled labour and using the highest quality NZ-manufactured polyester insulation products.

In 2020 CBEC's teams insulated 829 homes in Te Tai Tokerau – 248 in the Far North, 296 in the Mid North, 215 in Whangarei, 39 in Kaipara and 31 in the southern areas of Northland.

By the end of June 2021, 539 homes had been insulated (178 in the Far North, 130 in the Mid North, 162 in Whangarei, 36 in Kaipara and 33 in lower Northland).

CBEC's Operations Assistant Manager Hone Fowler said he was proud of the work his team were doing.

"They are so committed to making homes in Tai Tokerau warmer, drier and healthier and the mahi they do is pretty hard," Fowler said.

"We get so much positive feedback from people who have had their homes insulated because of the difference it makes to their lives in making their house warmer and improving their health.

"It is a privilege to be involved in this kaupapa."

Funding of the insulation programme is due to long-term financial contributions from EECA, Foundation North, Top Energy, Northpower, Mahitahi Hauora and Northland DHB.

HHTT is also supported by numerous Northland healthcare and wellbeing entities, with Kaitaia-based community enterprise CBEC (Community Business & Environment Centre) in charge of the insulation installs thanks to the efforts of dedicated installation teams.

For more information ring 0800 738 763 or check out https://givealittle.co.nz/org/healthyhomes or https://www.healthyhomesnorth.co.nz/about-us-2/