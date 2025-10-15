For those only just embarking on their gardening journey, there will be the chance to see what thrives in the Far North’s climate and soils, and how huge varieties of species and cultivars can be combined for stunning effect.

The event is the major fundraiser for Kaitāia RDA and after three years running the event, organisers are looking for a fresh bunch of dedicated gardeners to run the event into the future.

Jackie Simkins and a number of her keen gardener friends from the Victoria Valley Garden Club have organised the garden safaris for the last three years and are now ready to hand over the mantle. So, Riding for the Disabled are looking for someone or a group who will take on this very rewarding challenge. The RDA Volunteers organise and serve refreshments - a big part of the Saturday - Simpkins said.

She has put together a documented process from start to finish on what needs to be done to put together a successful event and she will provide that and any further guidance required.

‘‘Perhaps one of the other garden clubs will consider taking this on to raise important funds for this wonderful and essential charitable organisation? Please give it some thought, Simkins said.

‘’Over the years that I have been ‘a gardener’, I have been continuously surprised by the passion, enthusiasm and particularly, the generosity of gardeners. Preparing your garden for the scrutiny of others is a daunting, time consuming and let’s not forget expensive exercise. On the whole, I think gardeners could be called ‘Generous Plant A’holics’. So, a big thank you to all those who open their gardens to visitors for this very special fund-raising event,’’ she said.

Programmes are $25 and available at Mitre 10, iSite Te Ahu Centre, CBEC, 4 Square Pukenui and Dollarland Your Variety Store in Coopers Beach.

Safari Headquarters are St Johns Ambulance Hall at 7 St Johns Road Coopers Beach. There will be refreshments, music, local art, crafts and gardening stalls. Don’t forget your cash, this is an ideal opportunity to support local artisans and do Christmas shopping.

There is a selection of fantastic prizes in the draw. All have been donated by very generous local people and organisations.

Anybody interested can email her on alanjackienz@gmail.com.‘‘