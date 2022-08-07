Missing girl: Police are appealing for information regarding missing Kaitaia teen, Amelia James (14). Photo/Supplied

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of Amelia Jones (14) who went missing from her home in Kaitaia on July 30.

Police confirmed she was wearing a black top, black shorts and red shoes.

Amelia is said to be new to the Far North and also has family in the Whangārei and Ashburton areas.

Police and her family are concerned for her wellbeing and would like to see her return home.

If you have information about Amelia's whereabouts or can assist police in locating her, please contact 111 and quote file number 220731/0823.