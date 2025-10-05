Community groups, such as Vision Kerikeri, Our Kerikeri and the Carbon Neutral NZ Trust, fear taller buildings could erase the town’s “village feel”.

Hearings are scheduled this week regarding the town centre zone aspect of the submission.

Our Kerikeri chairwoman Annika Dickey said many residents were taken aback about the proposed new zones and building heights.

“There is no evidence-based research showing demand for this level of height or density in Kerikeri,” she claimed.

The community-led charitable trust, whose ambition is to unlock the town’s potential through grassroots initiatives, ran a poll to gauge residents’ reactions and found most people had been unaware.

An AI-generated mock-up shows how a six-storey, 22m building could look if new height limits are approved through the district plan process. In front is the John Butler Centre, an existing three-storey building (12m). Photo / Our Kerikeri

Dickey claimed only mixed-use zones of up to three levels had been discussed during the council’s spatial planning and proposed district planning processes, which Our Kerikeri had supported.

The trust only learned of the recommendation for new higher density zones through its involvement in the hearing process.

“Now that people are aware, the overwhelming feedback from our cursory request for feedback is that six storeys should certainly not be an option,” Dickey said.

“Most prefer three levels maximum. Some have suggested that floors on three or four levels should have setbacks.”

Vision Kerikeri chairman Rolf Mueller-Glodde said the advocacy and action group, focused on promoting sustainable, well-planned development in the town, strongly opposed the submission.

The group doubted whether the high-rise living would be popular or affordable.

“High buildings with elevators are expensive to build and maintain,” Mueller-Glodde said.

AI generated mock-ups show what taller buildings might mean for Kerikeri’s future. Photo / Our Kerikeri

Vision Kerikeri feared the town would lose its economic and social appeal.

“Resulting in less business, tourism, growth and wellbeing, which would inappropriately change the village [and] small-town character appreciated by residents and visitors,” Mueller-Glodde said.

The group considered the existing height limit of 12m sufficient.

Vision Kerikeri was founded in 2004 to oppose an eight-storey tower behind the Butler Centre, which never eventuated.

“The effect numerous high-rise buildings would have is an even stronger effect with wind and shade as well as tunnel-view,” Mueller-Glodde said.

Brendon Liggett, Kāinga Ora development planning manager for home and communities, said the agency recognised the need for development to be serviced by suitable infrastructure.

Town centre zoning was identified as the most appropriate for Kerikeri to allow growth and investment in the key centre of the Far North, he said.

Roger Ackers, Far North District Council group manager for planning and policy, said the council’s reporting officer has not fully supported Kāinga Ora’s request.

Instead, he said the reporting planner had recommended a maximum height of 16m - four storeys- rather than the proposed six storeys that is 22m high.

“This is 4m higher than what was notified in the Proposed District Plan in 2022,” Ackers said.

“In coming to that recommendation, the Reporting Planner sought advice and input from an urban designer.”

Ackers said a council panel will make recommendations after this week’s hearing.

He said there had been extensive consultation with the public on how to grow Kerikeri and Waipapa through the creation of Te Pātukurea - Kerikeri-Waipapa Spatial Plan.

Northland MP Grant McCallum called growth in Kerikeri inevitable. The question was how to balance it, so the town kept its feel.

“We go from a village feel to a six-storey apartment in the middle of town. That’s a massive change,” he said.

“The balance has to be making sure housing is affordable so teachers, nurses, police and families can still afford to buy homes in the area.”

McCallum said with growth comes opportunities such as better wages and new businesses.

The hearing is open to the public, and a recording will be posted on council’s website.