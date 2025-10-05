Advertisement
Premium
From village feel to high-rise living? Kerikeri debates its future after Kāinga Ora submission

Kerikeri residents worry high-rise living will erase the town's village-feel.

Northlanders are pushing back against a suggestion to allow six-storey buildings in a Far North town renowned for its village charm.

A submission was lodged by Kāinga Ora in 2022 on the Far North District Plan, calling for Kerikeri to be rezoned as a town centre with taller buildings

