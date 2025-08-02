Advertisement
Forgotten Lotto ticket in glovebox surprises Northland man with $200k win

Northland Age
2 mins to read

A Northland man found a $200,000 winning Lotto Strike ticket. Photo / Lotto NZ

What started as a routine car tidy-up for a Northland man ended with him holding a $200,000 surprise.

The man had bought the Strike bonus ticket from Pak’nSave Kaitāia for the Wednesday draw on November 13 last year.

The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, recalled hearing the supermarket had

