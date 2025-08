Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A Northland man found a $200,000 winning Lotto Strike ticket. Photo / Lotto NZ

What started as a routine car tidy-up for a Northland man ended with him holding a $200,000 surprise.

The man had bought the Strike bonus ticket from Pak’nSave Kaitāia for the Wednesday draw on November 13 last year.

The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, recalled hearing the supermarket had sold a winning $200,000 ticket last year – but he never thought he’d have it.

“I forgot I’d put some tickets in the glovebox,” he said.

“I was cleaning it out last week when I saw the tickets and thought ‘hmm, I don’t think I’ve checked these’.”