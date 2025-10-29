Born from a deep connection to Northland’s coastal waters, The Kutai Guy hand-shells and smokes NZ green-lipped mussels in small batches in Houhora. The result is a clean, authentic flavour with a natural smoky depth that’s won hearts (and appetites) across the motu.

“For us, it’s never just been about mussels, it’s about connection. Every kutai we smoke is a chance to bring people together, to share stories, laughter, and kai. This award celebrates that shared experience – from our journey to yours, one mussel at a time.”

This national recognition closed off a remarkable year for the brand, which has seen explosive growth online.

The Kutai Guy community has now topped 50,000 followers across social media, with one of its popular recipe videos – a simple curried mussels dish – recently topping 1 million views.

“The online hype has been unreal,” Michelle said.

“People love seeing how we do things – from collecting spat, to shelling mussels and sharing recipes from our kitchen. It’s turned into a real community of food lovers who connect with the story as much as the kai.”

Founded in 2022, The Kutai Guy grew out of Reichardt Marine, the mussel-spat supply business Zarn and his father Sean established in 2013.

The move from aquaculture to ready-to-eat kai has since transformed the family venture into a nationwide success story.

The current range includes:

Natural Flavour Smoked Mussels – Winner, NZ Food Awards 2025 Artisan Category and Silver Medal, NZ Outstanding Food Producer Awards

Sweet Chilli Smoked Mussels – Two times Gold Medal, NZ Outstanding Food Producer Awards

Garlic Butter Smoked Mussels – Silver Medal, NZ Outstanding Food Producer Awards

“We’re proud to be flying the flag for authentic kai,” added Zarn.

“This award belongs to everyone who’s backed us — our whānau, our community and every customer who’s believed in us since day one.”