Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Far North’s Kutai Guy takes out top artisan title at NZ Food Awards 2025

Yolisa Tswanya
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
3 mins to read

Kutai guy founders Zarn and Michelle Reichardt accepted the Artisan Award at the prestigious 2025 New Zealand Food Awards.

Kutai guy founders Zarn and Michelle Reichardt accepted the Artisan Award at the prestigious 2025 New Zealand Food Awards.

From a small shed in Houhora to the New Zealand Food Awards’ stage, the Kutai Guy has done the Far North proud, after he won the Artisan Award at this year’s ceremony.

For founders Zarn and Michelle Reichardt, the recognition feels like a dream come true.

Their handcrafted Natural Flavour

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save