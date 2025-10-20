The existing cemetery on Queens View Rd has reached its capacity. However, a 2200m2 parcel of land located behind the existing cemetery was generously donated by a local resident and will help the Far North District Council address unmet demand for plots and allow for an additional 40 ash berms and 30 plots. Council contractors will develop the land to add lawn burial plots and ash berms; install bollards along the front of the carpark to enhance safety; improve the landscape with planting; and install a pou (pillar). The pou will honour the kōiwi (human bones) found at nearby Oneroa Bay, also known as Long Beach, in 2020. The kōiwi were reburied at the existing cemetery.

Christmas wreaths

The Kaitāia Business Association is giving away a limited number of Christmas wreaths this year. They’ve served the association well over the years, but it’s time to retire them in favour of new flags for the main street. The wreaths are still in good condition and would look great in shop windows, so anybody wanting one can email the same address. It’s also a perfect chance to take part in the KBA Christmas Window Competition and add a bit of festive spirit to the town centre. To inquire about a wreath, email admin@kba.nz.

Far North Oktoberfest

A slice of Germany is coming with the Awanui Hotel hosting the Far North Oktoberfest on October 25, from 5pm to 11pm. The Bavarian extravaganza will see local craft beers on tap and a feast of Northland delicacies mixed in with some European essentials available on site. The party will be in the big marquee, where the incredible Little Oompah Band will get your feet stomping. These guys take oompah to a whole new level, with traditional German classics alongside all your favourite hits, oompah style. The event is part of Savour Northland and for tickets ring 0800 BUY TIX (289 849) or go to www.eventfinda.co.nz/tickets