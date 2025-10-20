Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Far North news in brief: Tina on tour; Kaitāia Christmas, and cemetery extended

Northern Advocate
3 mins to read

Caroline Borole brings her Tina The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner to Kerikeri and Whangārei in November

Caroline Borole brings her Tina The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner to Kerikeri and Whangārei in November

Tina on tour

Tina The Ultimate Tribute to the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll is visiting 17 towns nationwide, including Kerikeri and Whangārei. This tribute show celebrates that legacy, bringing her unforgettable spirit back to Aotearoa. Leading the charge is South African powerhouse Caroline Borole, who credits her musically rich

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save