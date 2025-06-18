Advertisement
Far North news in brief: Talking sheep musical premiers, National average rent drops, Far North Council hosts Kerikeri mini-expo

Northland Age
2 mins to read

'Flock!' has its world premiere at Kerikeri’s Turner Centre.

Talking sheep, singing goats and hungry extraterrestrials … just another day in the Far North. Flock!, an ambitious original musical production, has its world premiere at Kerikeri’s Turner Centre on Thursday, June 19, and will play through to Saturday, June 21. Tickets are available at www.turnercentre.co.nz

