'Flock!' has its world premiere at Kerikeri’s Turner Centre.

Talking sheep, singing goats and hungry extraterrestrials … just another day in the Far North. Flock!, an ambitious original musical production, has its world premiere at Kerikeri’s Turner Centre on Thursday, June 19, and will play through to Saturday, June 21. Tickets are available at www.turnercentre.co.nz

FNDC expo

Far North District Council will be travelling the district to reach communities in a new way. It will be hosting a mini-expo in Kerikeri for a chance to chat with technical professionals from different council departments about council services, facilities, activities and how the council can help the community achieve their aspirations. There will be two sessions on Monday, June 23, at 1.30pm and 5.30pm at the Cathay Cinema.

Service relocation

The council service centre has moved from its location on Kerikeri Rd. Service staff are now working alongside the libraries team, delivering a joining service inside the newly renovated Procter Library.