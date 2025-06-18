Talking sheep, singing goats and hungry extraterrestrials … just another day in the Far North. Flock!, an ambitious original musical production, has its world premiere at Kerikeri’s Turner Centre on Thursday, June 19, and will play through to Saturday, June 21. Tickets are available at www.turnercentre.co.nz
Far North news in brief: Talking sheep musical premiers, National average rent drops, Far North Council hosts Kerikeri mini-expo
Rent decline
New Zealand’s national average weekly rent is on the decline, leaving tenants better off, with a potential saving of $1400 per year. Data from realestate.co.nz shows the national average rent in May fell to $633 per week, a drop of $27/week or 4.1% compared to the same time last year. In May, the national average rental price was at the lowest it’s been since December 2023, reflecting a softening in rental prices over the past 12 months.
All-French piano recital
On Sunday, June 22, New Zealand pianist John Chen has returned home to present an all-French programme of chefs-d’oeuvre by Francis Poulenc, Henri Duparc, Cesar Franck, Gabriel Faure, and Camille Saint-Saens. He will be performing at the Turner Centre at 3pm. Tickets are $45 for adults, $35 for friends of the centre, $5 for CSC holders and free admission for 18 years and under.