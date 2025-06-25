Bay of Islands Ocean Swimmers club member Crystal Brierly won the club's 15th annual Shortest Sunday of the Year swim with a time of 4m 41s.

Bay of Islands Ocean Swimmers club members took a chilly dip on the weekend as they completed their 15th annual Shortest Sunday of the Year swim in Paihia. Participants plunged into the 15C water as they hustled in a 200m bareskin sprint race. This year’s champion was Crystal Brierly of Ōpua, with a time of 4m 41s.

NRC rates incease

Northland Regional Council [NRC] rates will rise 3.54% for the 2025/26 financial year under its annual plan adopted by councillors recently. That’s less than the 5.79% increase previously forecast. Council chair Geoff Crawford said the increase – which accounts to an increase of $19.19 per rates bill on average over the next year – was originally forecast to be more than 2% higher under the council’s Long-Term Plan 2024-2034. However, due to a combination of factors including efficiencies, savings and surpluses available to offset spending and funding shortfalls, the councillors were able to approve the lower rates rise.

Free computer lessons

Keen to build your digital confidence or learn something new? Join Kaitāia NorthTec’s practical computing classes, which are perfect for beginners or anyone wanting to brush up on skills. The lessons will be held from July 21 to September 24 and range from an introduction to computers to how to use different software, such as spreadsheets and presentation software. The lessons are free to attend and open to all ages and experience levels. They will be at Room 2 at NorthTec, Oxford St, Kaitāia from 9am till 11.30am. Enrol online or at the NorthTec Kaitāia office. Call 09 408 6117 to find out more.