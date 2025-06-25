Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Far North news in brief: Ocean swimmers brave chilly race, NRC rates rise

Northland Age
3 mins to read

Bay of Islands Ocean Swimmers club member Crystal Brierly won the club's 15th annual Shortest Sunday of the Year swim with a time of 4m 41s.

Bay of Islands Ocean Swimmers club member Crystal Brierly won the club's 15th annual Shortest Sunday of the Year swim with a time of 4m 41s.

Bay of Islands Ocean Swimmers club members took a chilly dip on the weekend as they completed their 15th annual Shortest Sunday of the Year swim in Paihia. Participants plunged into the 15C water as they hustled in a 200m bareskin sprint race. This year’s champion was Crystal Brierly of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northland Age

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northland Age