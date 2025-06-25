Bay of Islands Ocean Swimmers club members took a chilly dip on the weekend as they completed their 15th annual Shortest Sunday of the Year swim in Paihia. Participants plunged into the 15C water as they hustled in a 200m bareskin sprint race. This year’s champion was Crystal Brierly of
Far North news in brief: Ocean swimmers brave chilly race, NRC rates rise
Runway show a hit
Kaikohe businesswoman Bo-Deene Stephens is rapt with the turnout for her first runway show, which was held at the Kaikohe Memorial Hall. Stephens said about 200 people attended the June 15 event, which included a professional stage with lighting, dance performance and a runway competition featuring local small businesses. Four businesses were judged as part of the runway competition, including Hapua, Outhouse Studio, 405 Elite Bullies and Elegant Aesthetic. Māori clothing design business Hapua won the $1000 prize. Stephens, who owns Hush Beauty Lounge and Hush Dance Studio, said she put on the event to promote local businesses, promote positivity and creativity, and showcase everyone’s talents. She thanked the sponsors, who included Ataahua Noa, Kia Tupato, Wilson Motors, Sage Party & Co, Māmā Neke Maunga, Wot Matters, AV Northland, Ngāti Rangi Taiao, E Tu Whānau, Ngāti Hine Health Trust and Main Events.
SMS scams
The Department of Internal Affairs has reported a 62% drop in reports of SMS (text message) scams in 2024 from 2023. The department credited the decline to its crackdown on scammers. Last year, the department received more than 103,000 reports of SMS scams, conducted six search warrants and seized almost $400,000 worth of scam equipment as well as $162,000 in cash.