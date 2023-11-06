The NZ Highwaymen - Brendan Dugan, Eddie Low, Gray Bartlett and Dennis Marsh - will perform in Kerikeri on Thursday.

Highwaymen cometh

Music fans are in for a treat when the NZ Highwaymen bring their brand of country music to Kerikeri this week.

The NZ Highwaymen - Brendan Dugan, Eddie Low, Gray Bartlett and Dennis Marsh - have been on the road around the country throughout May and June, but had not managed to make it to the Far North, despite having had many requests to play here.

But the constant demands from country-loving Far North folk have seen the band add a date at the Turner Centre from 7.30pm on Thursday.

Tickets can be found at https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2023/nov/nz-highwaymen.

Wheels of Mayhem

The Far North Rod & Custom Club is celebrating its 10th anniversary with its Wheels of Mayhem show on Saturday.

The event, at Kaitāia’s A&P Showgrounds, will run from 9am to 3pm. There’ll be a $1000 spot prize and a vehicle sound-off cash prize at 1pm.

Every year, Far North Rod & Custom gives donations to charities from its events such as Far North Hospice, Hato Hone St John and rescue helicopters.

For more info, check out https://www.facebook.com/FNRCC.

Artists on show

The November exhibition at Kohukohu’s Village Arts is an installation depicting an artist’s living room by three of the town’s most colourful artists, Tracey Williams, Lynsie Austin and Louisa Geddes.

The Living Room will be an eclectic mix of vibrant multi-media work; expect chairs, cabinets, jewellery, paintings and more.

The show will open at noon on November 11 and will run through to December 10.

Young Māori Farmer Award

Far North folk can nominate up-and-coming young Māori working on dairy farms across the district for the prestigious Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Award (AYMF).

The award, inaugurated in 2012, is designed to recognise the achievements of young Māori in the farming and horticulture sectors. In 2024, the competition is for dairy – in a three-year cycle, young Māori involved in the horticulture and sheep and beef sectors are also recognised.

Entries are now open, and entry forms and further details are on the Ahuwhenua Trophy website: www.ahuwhenuatrophy.maori.nz. Entries close on February 9, and the finalists will be announced in late March. The winner will be announced at the Ahuwhenua Trophy awards dinner on May 17.