Niwa, the national climate centre, has released its autumn 2025 climate summary, which found that temperatures across the country were above average. Rainfall was also above normal and well above normal for regions including Auckland and Northland. Autumn mean air temperatures were the fourth-highest on record for Kaitāia at 18.2C. Meanwhile, record rainfalls for Kaitāia meant it was the third-wettest Autumn on record for the township as well, with 579mm recorded. The township also received the second-highest rainfall in a single day since records began during autumn, with 132mm falling on April 3.

Help stop kauri dieback

Visitors and locals in Northland are being urged to follow simple hygiene protocols to protect the region’s iconic native forests from kauri dieback. Despite significant investment by central and local government around the region, including two new hygiene stations the regional council had installed last year in Whangārei’s Mair Park and at nearby Vale Rd at a cost of nearly $20,000, many people are still failing to follow simple biosecurity protocols. Areas like Kaiwaka and Kauri Mountain are seeing trees succumb to the disease (and in kauri standing within 60 metres of Tāne Mahuta) so it’s crucial that locals and visitors alike comply with hygiene protocols. More information about kauri dieback can be found at: www.kauriprotection.co.nz

Board appointment

Kate Donley has been appointed to the board of Kerikeri Retirement Village, representing Presbyterian Support Northern (PSN). She also serves on the boards of Mercy Hospice, PSN and Auckland’s St Columba Presbyterian Church. Donley previously served on the boards of elder support system provider Virtual Village, ADHD New Zealand and aged care provider HBH Senior Living.