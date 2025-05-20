Firefighters from the Paihia Volunteer Fire Brigade won big at the Northland Drivers Challenge.

Kerikeri residents will soon need to adapt to a new way of recycling, as local waste operators shift from taking bagged recycling in favour of bin-only collections. Far North District Council said the change was part of a move to “improve efficiency and reduce contamination in the recycling stream”. This means branded recycling bags are no longer available for purchase in Kerikeri stores. Kerikeri residents can still recycle a broad range of items at the Waipapa Re:Sort Station, located at 1913 State Highway 10. Visit Waste Management www.wm.nz/my-region/northland and Northland Waste www.northlandwaste.co.nz for more information.

Dietitian for mid-north

Health NZ’s first dietitian permanently based in the mid-north is offering dietetic care for acute patients at Bay of Islands Hospital, as well as support for outpatients and those in the community. Rachel Keane started her role in January, which involves providing specialised nutritional support for patients with serious or complex health conditions. These plans help manage these conditions, promote recovery and improve overall health outcomes.

Big winners

The Paihia firefighters team took part in the Northland Fire Brigades Sub Association Drivers Challenge and achieved a clean sweep of awards. Heath Taylor secured first place, Kaine Joyce was runner-up, and Paihia Fire Brigade won the team competition.