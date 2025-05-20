Advertisement
Home / Northland Age

Far North news in brief: Major recycling change for Kerikeri; Paihia firefighters win big

Northland Age
3 mins to read

Firefighters from the Paihia Volunteer Fire Brigade won big at the Northland Drivers Challenge.

Kerikeri residents will soon need to adapt to a new way of recycling, as local waste operators shift from taking bagged recycling in favour of bin-only collections. Far North District Council said the change was part of a move to “improve efficiency and reduce contamination in the recycling stream”. This means branded recycling bags are no longer available for purchase in Kerikeri stores. Kerikeri residents can still recycle a broad range of items at the Waipapa Re:Sort Station, located at 1913 State Highway 10. Visit Waste Management www.wm.nz/my-region/northland and Northland Waste www.northlandwaste.co.nz for more information.

Dietitian for mid-north

Health NZ’s first dietitian permanently based in the mid-north is offering dietetic care for acute patients at Bay of Islands Hospital, as well as support for outpatients and those in the community. Rachel Keane started her role in January, which involves providing specialised nutritional support for patients with serious or complex health conditions. These plans help manage these conditions, promote recovery and improve overall health outcomes.

Big winners

The Paihia firefighters team took part in the Northland Fire Brigades Sub Association Drivers Challenge and achieved a clean sweep of awards. Heath Taylor secured first place, Kaine Joyce was runner-up, and Paihia Fire Brigade won the team competition.

Savour Northland returns

Savour Northland will return in October, following a successful inaugural year that brought together producers, chefs, venues, and communities across the region’s three districts. Developed in collaboration with the local hospitality and producer industry, Savour Northland 2025 will again showcase the region’s food, drink and manaakitanga. Last year 126 events were featured from fine dining experiences and cocktail collaborations to casual beachside feasts and immersive workshops. There were also 49 entries into the Savour Northland Challenge for restaurants, cafes and food trucks.

Ruatuna opens for tours

People will be able to enjoy a rare look at one of the Kaipara’s heritage gems in a series of upcoming tours, as Ruatuna opens for a limited number of tours. Ruatuna is the childhood home of New Zealand’s 21st Prime Minister, Gordon Coates. Doors will open to the public today, on Sunday and on Saturday, May 31. Guided tours will include the house and garden and operate at 10am and 11.15am. Admission – $10 adults; HNZPT members / under 18 years free. To book your tour email ruatuna@heritage.org.nz or phone 027 238 3510.

Run/Walk festival

It’s the Bay of Islands Run/Walk Festival this Sunday and if you are not participating you may wish to avoid driving through the area, as road closures will be in place. Marsden Road is already closed so the detour will remain via School Rd, allowing access to the main business area. Waitangi waterfront, Te Karuwhā Parade will be closed from 7am to 11.30am from Puketona Rd roundabout to the intersection of Te Kemara Avenue, just in front of the Waitangi Bridge.

