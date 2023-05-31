A man has appeared in court charged with assaulting two people at Rāwene Hospital.

Man in court over hospital assaults

A 23-year-old man has appeared in court charged with assaulting two people at Rāwene Hospital in what one victim described as “like a scene out of a horror movie”.

Te Tikanga Atutolu, of Rāwene, appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday facing two counts of assault. One of the victims of last week’s fracas is believed to be a doctor at the rural hospital serving the Hokianga area.

The other is an emergency services volunteer who, in the absence of security staff, is called on by hospital staff for help when there are problems at the hospital after hours. Atutolu is due back in court for a list hearing on June 10.

He was charged with another man for the alleged assault on the volunteer. The other defendant has yet to appear in court.

Two die in crash

Two people died after a crash involving two trucks on State Highway 10 at Kaingaroa in the Far North.

Tuesday’s crash happened about 12.40pm at the intersection with Pukewhai Rd, roughly midway between Awanui and Taipā.

One person died at the scene. Another was taken to hospital in critical condition but died.

So far this year 17 people have died on Northland’s roads.





Thousands of ratepayer dollars flushed

Thousands of dollars are regularly being wasted because people flush non-disposable items down their toilets. In April alone, nine pump station spills and blockages each cost of more than $1000 to clear. “Pee, poo and paper are the only things that should be flushed down any pipe,” is the advice to follow. According to The Far North Water Alliance (comprised of FNDC and Ventia, which looks after water, wastewater and stormwater, unwanted items such as belts, nappies, food and wet wipes are the common causes of major blockages in the district’s 15 wastewater systems. Most wet wipes contain plastic and are therefore not biodegradable, even if they claim to be flushable. Wipes do not disintegrate like toilet paper, and instead get stuck in pipes and bind with fat to create rock-hard fatbergs. These cause blockages and wastewater overflows, which damage the environment and pose a public health risk. For more about the impact of flushing wipes, see: tinyurl.com/2wxj49r9

Call for award entries

Applications are open for the fifth annual Northland Regional Council Whakamānawa ā Taiao – Environmental Awards, which recognise individuals, groups and organisations who are helping to protect and improve Northland’s environment. Council chairwoman Tui Shortland said entering the awards would help tell the story of the environmental mahi happening in Northland and demonstrate the collective difference being made. “Our region has been through a lot over the past few months, and our community continues to show how strong and resilient it is by persevering with mahi and projects across Te Taitokerau despite these challenges,” she said. Nine winners will receive a prize package containing $1000, a handcrafted trophy designed by a local artist, and a professional project promotional video and photography package. People can nominate themselves or others in up to two of the categories. Entries close Sunday, June 18. To view the awards’ nine categories and to enter, visit awards.nrc.govt.nz







