A Far North man has been charged with kidnapping and other serious charges in relation to an alleged incident in Paihia on February 10.

Dylan Carrington, 34, appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Friday on charges including kidnapping, injuring with intent, threats to kill and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A police spokesperson said a search warrant was carried out on Thursday afternoon in Moerewa with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad. Police could not comment further as the matter was before the court. Carrington was remanded in custody. He is expected to enter a plea at Kaikohe District Court on February 25.

Cyclist named

Police say the 19-year-old cyclist who died in Ōkaihau last month, following what police have alleged was a hit-and-run was Matthew Mark Howard.

Police were notified of the incident by Settlers Way residents around 10.15pm on January 28. During their investigation police appealed for public information which was followed by a strong public response. A 27-year-old man was then charged with failing to stop or ascertain injury.

He was granted interim name suppression until his next appearance on February 28.

merry-go-round

Paparore School promises an epic day of fun, food, and entertainment when it hosts its gala day next month.

The gala day, at the school from 10am on March 29, will be bigger and better than ever with plenty of stalls and entertainment.

There’ll be a giant slide, bouncy castle, motorised cars, merry-go-round, pirate ship, train rides, mini golf, vertical Bungy and much, much more.

Duo on tour

NZ musical duo Heti & Adie are bringing their Love Train Tour to Kāeo on March 23.

Heti & Adie have been making music together for over 30 years, and will entertain with soulful lyrics, foot-tapping beats and totally enjoyable sound with their unique blend of folk, soul and rhythm.

This will be the final concert of a month-long tour in the beautiful Far North from 6.30pm. For more info and tickets go to https://www.hetihope.com/