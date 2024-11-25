Far North news in brief: Encountering Aotearoa exhibition, Christmas Carols @ Pompallier

Russell Christmas tradition is back again this year as the Pompallier Mission will host the Christmas Carols.

A Kororāreka (Russell) Christmas tradition is back again this year. The Pompallier Mission will host the Christmas Carols @ Pompallier concert at 6pm on Saturday, December 21. Local performers will bring festive favourites including carols, songs and readings concluding with a prize-giving for the best dressed elf or angel. Admission to Christmas Carols @ Pompallier is free to everybody, though in the spirit of the season the hat will be passed around for gold coin donations to raise money for Hospice North. (Alternative wet weather venue – Christ Church in Russell). Gates open at 5.30pm.

Suspicious scrub fire

A fire started in a vehicle at Taheke in the Far North on Sunday ignited nearby scrub. Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) was called to the scene at 8.20pm and worked for about half an hour putting out the blaze, which had spread over an area of about 25m x 10m. A Fenz spokesperson said the vehicle fire was being treated as suspicious.

Candlelight service

On December 8 at 6.30pm, Kaitaia Union Parish, known as Hope Christian Centre (236 Commerce St, Kaitaia), invites one and all to its Annual Candlelight service. Followed by a light supper.