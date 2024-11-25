Advertisement
Home / Northland Age

Far North news in brief: Encountering Aotearoa exhibition, Christmas Carols @ Pompallier

Northland Age
2 mins to read
Russell Christmas tradition is back again this year as the Pompallier Mission will host the Christmas Carols.

A Kororāreka (Russell) Christmas tradition is back again this year. The Pompallier Mission will host the Christmas Carols @ Pompallier concert at 6pm on Saturday, December 21. Local performers will bring festive favourites including carols, songs and readings concluding with a prize-giving for the best dressed elf or angel. Admission to Christmas Carols @ Pompallier is free to everybody, though in the spirit of the season the hat will be passed around for gold coin donations to raise money for Hospice North. (Alternative wet weather venue – Christ Church in Russell). Gates open at 5.30pm.

Suspicious scrub fire

A fire started in a vehicle at Taheke in the Far North on Sunday ignited nearby scrub. Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) was called to the scene at 8.20pm and worked for about half an hour putting out the blaze, which had spread over an area of about 25m x 10m. A Fenz spokesperson said the vehicle fire was being treated as suspicious.

Candlelight service

On December 8 at 6.30pm, Kaitaia Union Parish, known as Hope Christian Centre (236 Commerce St, Kaitaia), invites one and all to its Annual Candlelight service. Followed by a light supper.

Encountering Aotearoa

The Waitangi Treaty Grounds latest Exhibition, Encountering Aotearoa, opened this weekend at Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi Exhibition Gallery and will run until January 25. The exhibition is by artist Cora-Allan (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Tumutumu, Niue – Liku, Alofi), who uses whenua-pigment, hiapo (barkcloth) and other ngahere (forest) resources to showcase the ideas and techniques she has been developing over recent years. The inspiration behind her recent works began through a series of trips onto the moana. Every painting is constructed with a fresh palette of whenua paint and is guided by her sketches composed during the boat trips. Visit www.waitangi.org.nz for more information.

Fairy pools closed till 2025

Fairy Pools Reserve in Kerikeri will be closed to the public until mid-March 2025 to preserve public safety while work begins on a private property which borders the reserve. The owner of the property on Kerikeri Rd has consent to subdivide their property. Tree removal is permitted in the consent and the developer has signalled an intent to remove vegetation. Contractor access through the reserve is required while the work is carried out, so the reserve will be closed for about four months.

