The special International Women’s Day Brunch is from 10am on Saturday at Peekaboo Backyard Eatery.

The inspiring guest speaker is Nina Griffiths, a former youth and mental health advocate from Kaitāia, who was the 2016 People’s Choice New Zealander of the Year, and recipient of multiple scholarships. Now a qualified carpenter, Griffiths is a strong voice for apprentices and women in trades, serving on the Interim Learners Advisory Committee of Te Pūkenga and the Learners Advisory Group for TEC. She is passionate about creating opportunities for wāhine in the Far North to step into trades pathways, turning promises into progress.

Come along for great food, inspiring kōrero, and a chance to connect with like-minded women.

Bookings are essential by emailing bpw.kaitaia@gmail.com.

Hui rescheduled

The third hui in a series for Māori landowners, whānau, and anyone interested in preserving and managing whenua Māori will now be held on Friday, March 14 at Haititaimarangai Marae, Whatuwhiwhi. This date was rescheduled out of respect for a recent tangi. To ensure the hui goes ahead, Whatuwhiwhi Hall will be available as a backup venue if needed.

The hui will continue to build on the success of prior whenua Māori information sessions held in Panguru and Moerewa last year. A highlight of those events was the tailored advice provided to landowners by representatives of Te Kooti Whenua Māori/Māori Land Court. To complement this kaupapa, further information will be provided at Haititaimarangai Marae.

Green funds

Northland charities, schools/kura, iwi and hapu are being invited to apply for a share of $50,000 in environmental funding from Air New Zealand. Applications can be made at airnz.co.nz/everycorner until March 31.

Manu winners

There were no Far North winners in the World Manu Champs held in Auckland at the weekend. However, Northland was well represented with two Whāngarei manu exponents coming out top in their group.

Maara Toa won the Adult Male Manu and Ngawiki Taka won Kids Male Manu. The comp was held at Auckland Viaduct on Saturday.