Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Far North hīkoi to raise suicide awareness, funds for Indigo House

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
4 mins to read

One man’s journey across New Zealand isn’t just about the miles — it’s about shining a light on suicide awareness.

One man’s journey across New Zealand isn’t just about the miles — it’s about shining a light on suicide awareness.

Warning: This article discusses suicide, depression and mental health issues.

At first light on August 31, participants will gather at Scott Point in the Far North to begin a hīkoi led by local man Jack Ratu, who will walk.

The journey aims to raise awareness about suicide and generate funds

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Discover more

" target="_self" rel="" title="

Discover more

">Participants can join the hīkoi anywhere along the route.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save