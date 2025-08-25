Ratu said this was a personal journey for him as he had thoughts of suicide at a point in his life.
“Thankfully, I had a very supportive family and an amazing team at Indigo House.”
Participants will all meet at the bluff campgrounds at 6.30am, where there will be a vehicle to ferry people to the starting point. Once all participants have assembled at a starting point, a short karakia will be performed, and then the hīkoi will start at 7.30am.
">Participants can join the hīkoi anywhere along the route.
“My achievements for this walk are to show communities in the north and around New Zealand that suicide is real and not something we shouldn’t talk about openly.”
He said all funds raised will be for Indigo House and people can show support by donating towards the hīkoi, or if they have a vehicle, come along and drive alongside the hīkoi, or get someone else to drive them.
Manager at Indigo House Angela Phillipps said it was important to raise awareness as many people don’t reach out and often don’t understand the signs.
“The biggest thing is a lot of people don’t know where to go or to reach out.”
She said once people cross the hurdle of reaching out and start their healing journey, they experience a sense of relief.
“It’s an amazing feeling to be able to support people.”
She said reaching out was a personal thing and those in need of assistance knew when it was time.
“Sometimes it’s too much to reach out for help, it can be seen as a sign of weakness, but people will know when the time is right for them. That is what I have found when I answer calls for our team when I ask them why now, they say ‘I need to work on myself, I am doing this for myself.’”
“Depression is evil, the person doesn’t know they depressed. it’s a big black cloud that you can’t see though.”
Where to get help
If it is an emergency and you or someone else is at risk, call 111.
For more information and support, talk to your local doctor, hauora, community mental health team, or counselling service. The Mental Health Foundation has more helplines and service contacts on its website.