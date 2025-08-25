“My achievements for this walk are to show communities in the north and around New Zealand that suicide is real and not something we shouldn’t talk about openly.”

He said all funds raised will be for Indigo House and people can show support by donating towards the hīkoi, or if they have a vehicle, come along and drive alongside the hīkoi, or get someone else to drive them.

Manager at Indigo House Angela Phillipps said it was important to raise awareness as many people don’t reach out and often don’t understand the signs.

“The biggest thing is a lot of people don’t know where to go or to reach out.”

She said once people cross the hurdle of reaching out and start their healing journey, they experience a sense of relief.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be able to support people.”

She said reaching out was a personal thing and those in need of assistance knew when it was time.

“Sometimes it’s too much to reach out for help, it can be seen as a sign of weakness, but people will know when the time is right for them. That is what I have found when I answer calls for our team when I ask them why now, they say ‘I need to work on myself, I am doing this for myself.’”

“Depression is evil, the person doesn’t know they depressed. it’s a big black cloud that you can’t see though.”

Where to get help

If it is an emergency and you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

For counselling and support:

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202

For children and young people

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

For help with specific issues

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: Call 0800 787 797

Anxiety Helpline: Call 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY)

OutLine: Call 0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE) (6pm-9pm)

Safe to talk (sexual harm): Call 0800 044 334 or text 4334

All services are free and available 24/7 unless otherwise specified.

For more information and support, talk to your local doctor, hauora, community mental health team, or counselling service. The Mental Health Foundation has more helplines and service contacts on its website.