A free glow-in-the-dark dance party is being held for 14-18-year-olds in Kaitaia this Friday.

A free glow-in-the-dark dance party is being held for 14-18-year-olds in Kaitaia this Friday.

A free Far North youth event is taking it back to the 80s this Friday with an old-fashioned glow-in-the-dark dance party.

The Black Out Rage Youth Event will be held at Kaitaia’s Te Ahu Centre from 6-10pm and is an opportunity for rangatahi (youth) aged 14-18 to let their hair down, meet new friends and have a boogie.

Te Hiku Hauora is behind the alcohol/vape/smoke/drug-free event, which will feature glow-in-the-dark lights and music from DJ Venom.

The health service’s community outreach service, Whakapiri Ora, is running the event, which will offer a free sausage sizzle and water, as well as a photo booth and youth nurse for anyone with any health questions or concerns.

Whakapiri Ora manager Jo Urlich said the event was an opportunity for local young people to have some fun and celebrate the year that was.

She said the team used to hold similar events pre-Covid-19, so it was nice to get something back up and running again.

“We really wanted to provide our rangatahi a nice, fun, community event, particularly for this age group as there aren’t a lot of things on offer for them,” Urlich said.

“There aren’t really any of end-of-year events for our youth either, so this is a nice way to celebrate the end of school or kura and finishing exams.

“It’s also about community connection, wellness and wellbeing because youth wellbeing isn’t just about physical health.”

Urlich encouraged parents to bring their kids along and to get involved with the event.

Anyone wanting to come along was encouraged to wear white or neon clothes in order to glow in the dark.

A number of spot prizes will be given out on the night and the winner of the best photo using the hashtag #BlackOutRage22 will be announced on Monday and will receive a JBL music speaker.

For more information, visit the Te Hiku Hauora Facebook page.

The Black Out Rage Youth Event will be held at Kaitaia’s Te Ahu Centre from 6-10pm and is strictly for children aged 14-18 years.

Entrance is via the back carpark.























