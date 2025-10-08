The resident claimed, in her letter, allowing candidates to conduct voting workshops further eroded public confidence in the process.

“I think there will be more [complaints]. I don’t think it will end here.”

Independent Election Services manager Dale Ofsoske confirmed he received the complaint and that he referred it to police, under section 122 of the Local Electoral Act 2001.

“Once an allegation of an offence is received by me, I have no option but to forward this on to the police for their attention.”

He said police later closed the inquiry.

“The police have now investigated and advised there was no evidence to proceed [presumably for a prosecution]. There the matter must end – I have no authority to pursue this any further.”

Far North Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford said she did not attend or organise the hīkoi, which was held in Kaikohe, and said she only shared a public notice online.

“Under the Local Electoral Act 2001, councils and elected members are encouraged to support participation in local elections, and promoting initiatives that increase access to voting aligns with that responsibility.”

She said what she did attend was a meet the candidates event where the electorate could ask candidates questions and said the complainant may have confused this to be a “how to vote” workshop.

“Candidates were there to listen, not instruct people on voting.”

“Encouraging people to vote is not election interference … sharing information to encourage participation is well within the Act.”

“As a candidate, I am entitled to campaign – including asking people to vote for me, to support Mayor Tepania, and to say yes to Māori wards.”

She said she also explained the different voting systems, an important step to ensure that people’s votes are valid and not accidentally disqualified.

“What I have not done – and would never do – is handle ballot papers for others, tell people how to fill them in for specific candidates, or interfere with their choices. The line between campaigning and interfering is very clear to me, and I have taken care to stay on the right side of it.”

She added that promoting participation in elections aligned with the responsibilities of councils and elected members under the Electoral Act.

The 2025 Local government elections opened last month and will allow voters to cast their votes until Saturday, October 11.

McNally dismissed the complaints as “complete rubbish” and said he was not involved in any such events as he was occupied with District Plan Hearings at the time.

“They clearly have no idea of the process, particularly the guidance current councillors are given prior to the pre-election period.”

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania referred the Northland Age to police’s decision when approached for comment.