Far North carver Renata Tane is pleading for the return of his 'tapu' carving chisels that were stolen in Kerikeri.

Far North carver Renata Tane is pleading for the return of his 'tapu' carving chisels that were stolen in Kerikeri.

A Far North carver is calling for the return of irreplaceable carving chisels stolen from his workshop in Kerikeri, saying the devastating theft will not put him off his passion for the artform and teaching.

And Renata Tane is warning that the thieves that the items are tapu, which could mean unexpected consequences for them.

The theft of as many as 90 carving chisels from a secure location at Te Pou o Manako on the Northtec Kerikeri campus has left lead Whakairo Kaiako (tutor), Tane frustrated, though determined to continue carving as soon as possible – and to keep inspiring others to take up the artform.

Tane’s vital tools were taken during a break-in at the Kerikeri campus building on the weekend of April 19-21 with between 70 and 90 chisels stolen. They included chisels used by trainee carvers under Tane’s guidance as part of a whakairo programme operating at Te Pou o Manako.

As well, a number of chisels used by Tane personally – including some gifted to him by his grand-uncle who was also a master carver – were taken, along with a set of chisels he received after graduating from Te Puia Māori Arts and Crafts Institute in Rotorua.

The chisels are irreplaceable according to Tane, with a powerful bond to them.

“The chisels from my grand uncle have a whakapapa to them that comes through my family,” he said.

Far North carver Renata Tane’s carving chisels that he wants back after they were stolen from Kerikeri’s NorthTec campus last month.

“All the chisels have carried my blood, sweat and tears over the past 18 years of my career – not to mention all the pieces that were created with them which form the part of that bond and history. I’ve cut myself with them, bled into them, I’ve had those bad moments when you’ve just had to carry on – push through and persevere.

“All those tupuna that I’ve carved, all those atua I’ve portrayed within a carved form, all those stories that I’ve made – all have significance in terms of their connection to those chisels.”

Theft of tools like chisels is a particular blow to any practitioner of whakairo, he said.

“It’s like having my fingers cut off. I’m sure any carver would agree with me – losing your blades is like losing your whole hand, or your fingers at least.”

Fellow carvers have been quick to donate tools to him, and people have also gifted money to replace them which Tane is grateful for – though he really just wants his tools back.

“I don’t care who the thieves are – I don’t want to prosecute anybody. I just want my chisels back – even if it’s anonymously.

“I would tell the person or people who took them that the chisels have huge personal value and carry their own tapu. I’m asking that whoever has taken them return them as soon as possible – or if anyone may know something about their whereabouts that they come forward.”

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the chisels can contact the Kerikeri Police station anonymously.



