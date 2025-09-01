Advertisement
Far North adopts stricter animal rules to prevent nuisance, protect health

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
3 mins to read

The new bylaw requires cat owners to microchip and desex cats over four months old.

Far North residents will face stricter rules around keeping animals, after the district council adopted a new bylaw covering everything from bees and pigs to poultry and cats.

The rules set out in the Keeping of Animals Bylaw, which came into effect last week, aim to prevent nuisance, protect property

