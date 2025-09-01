The council responded by including an explanatory note in the bylaw that matters relating to the control of dogs are addressed in the Dog Management Bylaw 2018, the Dog Management Policy 2018 and the Dog Control Act 1996

Far North Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford was happy the bylaw had finally happened.

“I am so glad to see it, and I hope that everyone supports the adoption of this.

“The changes that have been made in response to feedback have been wonderful.”

Earlier this year, Northland horsewoman Claire Ganantchian sought support from fellow riders over the wording of the bylaw involving horse manure.

She was opposed to the bylaw stating that any person “riding a horse in any public place within any area zoned residential, commercial or industrial in the district plan must promptly remove or safely dispose of any horse manure or droppings deposited by that horse or horses in that place”.

The council received seven submissions that opposed requiring riders to pick up horse manure. Submitters stated that it was impractical, unnecessary and disproportionate.

The council responded by changing the wording in the bylaw to say that riders should pick up manure in public “if it is safe to do so”.

“Staff acknowledge it may be unsafe to remove horse manure in some circumstances. However, manure in public places, such as town squares, may pose a health and safety risk. Manure dropped on roads is regulated under the Road Use Bylaw 2022.”

Eleven submitters expressed concern that the bylaw might restrict traditional practices such as home-killing poultry or livestock for personal consumption.

One submitter criticised Clause 13 for potentially requiring written council approval for pest control on residential properties. Amendments were requested to allow humane pest control without bureaucratic barriers.

The council simplified the clause around the killing of animals. The bylaw now states: “Any person that kills and/or disposes of any animal must do so in a manner that does not cause nuisance or endanger the health of the public.”

Cats are also regulated under the bylaw, and owners must ensure that cats over four months old are microchipped and desexed, unless the cat is kept for breeding purposes and registered as such.

Anyone breaking the Keeping of Animals Bylaw could face prosecution under the Local Government Act 2002 and a fine of up to $20,000.

The council voted in 2024 to introduce a new animal control bylaw after its previous one was automatically revoked in 2019 because it had not adopted a new one.

The bylaw is due for review by August 2030.