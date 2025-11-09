Barton said families in regional areas have been quick to show interest, with many looking for more flexible and safer learning solutions.

Barton said what was particularly striking was the range of reasons families reached out to them.

“Particularly in Kerikeri and Whangārei, we met many homeschooling families who have already withdrawn their kids from the current options due to their need for learning acceleration and/or bullying and social concerns in their previous schools.”

Barton said the goal is not to compete with existing schools, but to reach students that are currently not “being served by existing options”.

“What makes us different is our specific focus on breaking down geographic barriers and providing genuine choices for families. We’re addressing a real crisis: more than 80,000 students are chronically absent, homeschooling numbers have doubled since 2017, and university entrance rates for distance learners have halved in recent years. Many communities simply lack access to quality high school options.”

She said their long-term goal is that every child in New Zealand has access to exceptional, transformative education regardless of their circumstances.

Crimson Academies chief executive Penelope Barton.

“We want to prove that online education can deliver outstanding academic outcomes while building authentic relationships and fostering genuine community.

“Ultimately, if we succeed, we’ll have contributed to decoupling student postcodes from outcomes and expanded educational choice for every student in Aotearoa. That’s the vision.”

The school will open in January 2026, initially enrolling students in Years 9 to 12 on a first-come, first-served basis.

It will blend Pearson Edexcel’s international curriculum with NZ’s NZEA.

“We are still working through the logistics of dual enrolment but have a goal to support local schools in partnership from 2027. This could mean that, if a local school can’t offer certain subjects due to teacher availability or student numbers, we could potentially provide those subjects online while students remain enrolled in their local school.”

Those considering enrolment should visit www.aotearoainfiniteacademy.school. Enrolments open at 10am on November 12, on a first-come, first-served basis.

“This is a genuine opportunity for your child to access world-class education, regardless of where you live or your family’s financial circumstances.”