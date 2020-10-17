Election 2020 - Whangārei, Northland and Te Tai Tokerau electorates

The polls have closed and your votes are being counted. Photo / File

Welcome to our live election coverage. The Northern Advocate will be keeping you up to date throughout the evening on how the results are looking in the three Northland electorates and nationally.

8:31 Mike Dinsdale in Whangārei:

Whangārei was first created for the 1972 election when Murray Smith won it for Labour. It's been held by National ever since.

8:30 Peter de Graaf in Kerikeri:

15 per cent counted in Northland electorate. King 7417, Prime 7352, Jones 1993, Tana Hoff-Nielsen (Green) 654, Cameron (Act) 483.

8:26 Imran Ali in Whangārei:

Whangārei electorate candidate Emily Henderson says it's too early to say whether she can wrestle the seat held by National for more than three decades.

She's not nervous or have any expectations. Henderson said Whangārei needed a strong voice for the vulnerable who needed more jobs and support to uplift their standard of living.

The last Labour candidate to be elected from Whangārei was in 1972- the year Henderson was born.

8:25 Peter de Graaf from Kerikeri:

A cheer rings out at the Pioneer Tavern in Waipapa. King is back in the lead by 24 votes. So far he has 7324 to Labour candidate Willow-Jean Prime's 7300. Now 75. More cheers.

8:21 Imran Ali in Whangārei:

Labour's Whangārei candidate Emily Henderson is still ahead. With 15.3 per cent of votes cast, she has so far received 5135 votes to 4827 to National's Dr Shane Reti. Labour's party vote presently is 48.1 per cent while National's is 26.8 per cent.

8:12 Peter de Graaf from Kerikeri:

Matt King still confident of winning. If 60-70 per cent of the vote had been counted and he was behind he said he'd be nervous but not now. In 2017 he was behind Winston Peters until 9pm, when the big Kerikeri polling booths were counted and he pulled ahead, he said.

Looks of disbelief and shouts of "no!" as National's Matt King says he is trailing by 11 votes. Supporters are still confident however.

Prime now just three votes ahead of King. Just under 13 per cent of the vote counted.

8:12 Mike Dinsdale in Whangārei:

At Dr Shane Reti's election HQ at the Whangārei Club in the city he was trailing Labour's Emily Henderson by 4,708 to 4,464 votes with 13.5 per cent of the votes counted.

But he was very positive with so few votes counted so far.

"Today has been excellent and it's the end of a very long campaign. But we are excited and the energy in the room is buoyant.'' Reti said.

''The cards will fall where they fall.''

He said this campaign has been the strangest ones, possibly ever, as it was held under the Covid-19 pandemic.

''Everybody is calling this the coronavirus election and that has changed things dramatically compared to previous election,'' he said.

''It's given the Government of the day unprecedented coverage at 1pm every day.''

And with National trailing Labour nationwide by 50 percent of the party vote to 26.6 per cent Dr Reti said there was still plenty of time to go with more than three quarters of the votes still to be counted.

8:08 Jenny Ling in Kerikeri:

Also in the Te Tai Tokerau electorate, Labour has 3704 party votes, compared to the Māori Party's 608 votes, Greens 401 and NZ First 388.

8:05 Peter de Graaf from Kerikeri:

With just under 10 per cent of votes counted in the Northland electorate the Labour party is well ahead in the party vote with 7496 to National's 4773.

NZ First's party vote has collapsed. So far the party has just 822 party votes in Northland placing it fifth behind Labour, National, Act (1652) and the Greens (1055).

Labour's Willow-Jean Prime has edged ahead of sitting National MP Matt King with 7181 to the incumbent's 7170.

8:04 Imran Ali reports from Whangarei:

With 12.6 per cent of the votes counted in the Whangārei electorate, the Labour candidate is ahead by 246 votes (4703 to National's Dr Shane Reti). Party vote is 47.8 per cent to Labour and 27 percent so far to National.

7:51 Jenny Ling in Kerikeri:

With 10.4 per cent of the votes counted in the Te Tai Tokerau electorate, Labour's Kelvin Davis is bolting ahead with 2013 votes followed by the Māori Party's Mariameno Kapa-Kingi with 894 votes.

Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party candidate Maki Herbert has 234 votes, then controversial Advance NZ Party co-leader Billy Te Kahika with 148 votes.

7:49 Peter de Graaf from Kerikeri:

Matt King's lead in Northland has widened with just under 8 per cent of the votes counted. He now has 5081 votes to Willow-Jean Prime's 4683. NZ First's Shane Jones is trailing far behind with 1182 votes. Green candidate Darleen Tana Hoff-Nielsen - who campaigned for the party vote only - has 426 votes.

7:45 Mike Dinsdale in Whangārei:

In Whangārei with 11.7 per cent of the votes counted (10,692) Labour's Emily Henderson leads incumbent National's Dr Shane Reti by 4,606 to 4,282.

7:45pm: Peter de Graaf from Kerikeri:

National's Matt King has just arrived at the Pioneer Tavern is Waipapa, accompanied by his wife Sara and supporters. About 60 people are now gathered at the pub awaiting results. The mood is upbeat.

7:40pm Mike Dinsdale in Whangārei:

In Whangārei with 9 per cent of the votes counted (8813) Labour's Emily Henderson leads incumbent National's Dr Shane Reti by 3809 to 3536.

7:38pm Jenny Ling in Kerikeri:

Labour's Kelvin Davis is leading the Te Tai Tokerau electorate with 851 votes, followed by the Maori Party's Mariameno Kapa-Kingi who has 385 votes, a current margin of 466 with 6.2 percent of the votes counted.

7:36 Imran Ali reports from Whangarei:

About 100 Labour Party supporters have already gathered at the Hope Church on Hunt St in Whangārei.

The party's Northland candidate Willow-Jean Prime and Whangārei candidate Emily Henderson is also present.

Campaign manager Rex Morris said party faithful has been in the church hall since 9am today and he had never seen this amount of support for the party in the three elections he had been involved in.

Both candidates are in buoyant mood and with a good number of voters casting advanced votes this election, they expect results to come through by about 9pm.

Mike Dinsdale in Whangārei:

In Te Tai Tokerau with 5.4 per cent of the vote counted incumbent Kelvin Davis, from Labour, leads the Māori Party's Mariameno Kapa-King with 777 votes to 349.

Peter de Graaf reports from Kerikeri:

With just under 3 per cent of Northland electorate votes counted incumbent Matt King is in the lead with 1557 votes - but Labour's Willow-Jean Prime is hot on his heels with 1424 votes. That's a gap of just 133 votes.

Mike Dinsdale reports from Whangārei:

With 19 per cent of the vote counted in Whangārei incumbent National's Dr Shane Reti leads Labour's Emily Henderson by 581 votes to 572.

Jenny Ling reports from Kerikeri:

Newshub is reporting Labour's Kelvin Davis, who is in Auckland at the Labour Party gathering, has a limerick containing a blue taniwha he is looking forward to telling during the evening.

Davis is the leading candidate in the Te Tai Tokerau electorate by a margin of 72, followed by the Maori party's Mariameno Kapa-Kingi. This is with 1.9 percent of voting places counted.

David Fisher reports from Russell:

"Refreshing rascals and reprobates since 1827," reads the sign outside the Duke of Marlborough at Russell, in the Bay of Islands.

Somewhere inside, upstairs, is NZ First leader Winston Peters. Below, half the ground floor is festooned with balloons - black and white - for the NZ First election night party.

Peters is usually reluctant to appear publicly on election night but the location has dictated his timing today, as it did last election when the Duke also hosted NZ First's party.

The passenger and car ferry from Russell to Paihia tend have their last runs about 10pm, forcing Peters out early than he might prefer to thank supporters.

This election, Peters is scheduled to speak at 8.40pm, leaving plenty of time to spend time with those who have made the trek to the Bay of Islands.

Somewhere between 200 and 400 people are expected for the evening.

The election night party is also a night for its Northland candidate Shane Jones, who - like Peters - is in his home turf of Tai Tokerau.

Peters' infamous relationship with media looks set to continue with those journalists gathered for the party given strict rules about when they can film and when cameras are expected to be packed away.

The instructions for media arrived just after 3pm, about the time media had started setting up for broadcasts that appeared to clash with the new rules.

NZ First has set aside a room for media in a bookcase lined rooms filled with titles that could tell the party's story. Like Peters, they are classics - Gone with the Wind, Last of the Mohicans and Pride & Prejudice.

There's also a copy of Sir Rob Muldoon's "My Way', published in the late 1970s. In it, Muldoon celebrates the arrival of Peters as a Maori MP who won in general electorate and calls it - and the election of three other Maori MPs - as "a major triump for the National Party's approach to candidate selection".

It was an electoral victory won in court, securing Peters the seat of Hunua and one that "finally proved that Labour can no longer take the Maori for granted".

Muldoon also wrote that the party needed younger MPs, "but I do not subscribe to the view that we should chop the heads off our other members simply because of their age".

Peters would surely agree.

