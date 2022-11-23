The new, larger Stihl Shop and HireShop Kaitaia premises at 134 North Rd, Kaitaia (the old Toll site).

While there’s currently a lot of talk of doom and gloom, two Far North businesses are bucking the trend by relocating to a larger joint premises due to high demand for their services.

Kaitaia’s Stihl Shop and HireShop, formerly located on Kaitaia’s Commerce St, has moved to 134 North Road, Kaitaia (the old Toll site), after years of operating in Kaitaia central.

Business owners Johno Brien and Carol Carr said business had been booming, and as a result, they’d outgrown their former location.

“The old Toll site is a brilliant spot, and it was just the right time for both businesses to expand into a more appropriate space,” Carr said.

“We’re looking forward to being able to increase our hire fleet to a larger plant, with much easier pick-ups and drop-offs for customers.

“The Commerce Street location has been fantastic and it will be ideal for another business - we just need more space!”

The journey for Brien and Carr began back in 2007 when they purchased the Stihl Shop franchise and, soon after, the HireShop.

Since then, the pair said the businesses had been thriving thanks to the local community, which played an integral part in their success.

Carr said they knew both businesses would grow due to the demand for ride-on mowers and their filling of a gap in the Far North market.

She said there had also been a trend toward domestic and lifestyle brands as opposed to commercial stock in recent years.

Demand for orchard equipment and products had also overtaken the more traditional forestry sector, with not even Covid-19 able to stop their growth.

Employee Josh Batty at the new Kaitaia Stihl Shop on North Road. Growing demand has seen the teams behind both the Stihl Shop and the HireShop move from Commerce St, Kaitaia to the larger location.

“It was definitely tough during that Covid-19, but we were still able to make our bread and butter through online sales,” Carr said.

“There’s definitely been a rise in orchard equipment sales as well as battery-operated equipment and domestic products, thanks to more ‘lifestylers’ moving into the area.”

The refurbished building at the old Toll site will have a new Stihl Shop store and HireShop yard along with offices and workshops.

There will also be plenty of room for parking, as well as more than 4,000m2 worth of tool and machinery space - perfect for tradies and DIY enthusiasts.

An easily accessible ‘drive in and out’ area specifically for towing vehicles will also be available.

Brien and Carr said they would continue to offer the same friendly service at the new location, and due to the expansion of both businesses, were hoping to add another two staff members to their team.

“We’re currently looking for another ride-on mechanic and a shop/sales assistant to work on the floor, help with stock, etc,” Carr said.

The new premises opened its doors for business on Monday and will operate Monday to Saturday, 8am - 5pm.