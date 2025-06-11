NZ Highwaymen's farewell show hits Hokianga.

After three national tours and 56 shows, the New Zealand Highwaymen are making their long-awaited debut in the Hokianga as they bring their final show to the Far North.

The four country music legends, Brendan Dugan, Gray Bartlett, Dennis Marsh, and Frankie Stevens, are set to thrill fans at the Ōpononi Hotel for a one-off matinee.

The show on June 14 will be the last stop on their latest nationwide run, marking the end of the 56-show journey that spanned three years.

After three sold-out tours in 2023, 2024 and 2025, they have completed 11 shows this year and 56 in total. These legendary musicians are ready to once again captivate Northland audiences with their timeless music.

Each artist boasts a distinguished solo career, with Dugan and Bartlett becoming household names in the 80s on TVNZ’s That’s Country.