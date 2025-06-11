Many will remember Frankie Stevens as a judge on New Zealand Idol.
Dennis Marsh has 30 CD albums, many of them gold, with over 300,000 albums sold.
Dugan said they love travelling to the Far North and it was special to be coming to the Hokianga for the first and only time.
“We are hoping with the show being a matinee, it will make it easier for our fans from outlying areas to take a lovely day drive to Ōpononi for a great afternoon and a chance to entertain and say hello one more time to our Northland fans and friends.”
Dugan added that as a bonus, the Ōpononi Hotel is offering free canapes and finger food to all ticket holders from 12.30pm.
“So we hope folks will come and make a day of it with us and celebrate what will be our 56th show of the NZ Highwaymen.”
Tickets are available at NZ Highwaymen Tour 2025 - Hokianga - Eventfinda , The i-sites in Whangārei and Hokianga and at the Ōpononi Hotel.