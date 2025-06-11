“An analysis of kerbside waste composition highlights organic waste as the primary contributor, accounting for 42.1% of the total weight. Of this, food scraps alone make up 36%. This presents a significant opportunity to reduce waste through dedicated organics diversion initiatives. Plastics represent the second-largest waste category, followed by paper, indicating the need for continued efforts to reduce reliance on single-use plastics and enhanced recycling systems,” the strategy reads.
An issue the strategy included in its four waste management goals.
Tepania noted a page in the plan that mentioned the council made the decision to develop two key documents; one being a new Waste Management and Minimisation Plan and the other a “visionary 25-year Solid Waste Strategy”.
“Emphasis on visionary. Now I haven’t been deeply involved in this to be fair, but I honestly think it’s such a boring strategy, I don’t think it’s visionary.”
“It is not saying what we will continue to do, which is not proactively trying and managing solid waste in a way that can see us being any more than average as a district.”
Tapania said the strategy didn’t not give him the “wow” feeling.
“When I read it I didn’t feel wow, yes Far North, we can do this. It’s like this is how we do it and this is what we are going to do. It feels like tick-box talk.”
He said he would have liked to see more visuals showing the Far North population and where solid waste is managed.
“The strategy goes until I am 60 years old, and I do not see visionary changes in the strategy for our people or our district for how we manage solid waste. It’s 25 years but when I read it, it’s just here and now, rather than having that push.”
Councillor John Vujcich said he supported the plan going for consultation but wondered about the cost implementations.