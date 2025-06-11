Far North District Council Mayor Moko Tepania. Photo / NZME

It will run alongside four six-year Waste Management and Minimisation Plans and guide investment in new waste infrastructure.

Construction waste, illegal dumping and food scraps are among the waste management issues plaguing the Far North costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to the SWS, the district’s illegal-dumping problem costs around $116,000 annually to clean up. Over a 12-month period, 1351.5cu m of illegally dumped waste was collected.

“An analysis of kerbside waste composition highlights organic waste as the primary contributor, accounting for 42.1% of the total weight. Of this, food scraps alone make up 36%. This presents a significant opportunity to reduce waste through dedicated organics diversion initiatives. Plastics represent the second-largest waste category, followed by paper, indicating the need for continued efforts to reduce reliance on single-use plastics and enhanced recycling systems,” the strategy reads.

An issue the strategy included in its four waste management goals.

Tepania noted a page in the plan that mentioned the council made the decision to develop two key documents; one being a new Waste Management and Minimisation Plan and the other a “visionary 25-year Solid Waste Strategy”.

“Emphasis on visionary. Now I haven’t been deeply involved in this to be fair, but I honestly think it’s such a boring strategy, I don’t think it’s visionary.”

“It is not saying what we will continue to do, which is not proactively trying and managing solid waste in a way that can see us being any more than average as a district.”

Tapania said the strategy didn’t not give him the “wow” feeling.

“When I read it I didn’t feel wow, yes Far North, we can do this. It’s like this is how we do it and this is what we are going to do. It feels like tick-box talk.”

He said he would have liked to see more visuals showing the Far North population and where solid waste is managed.

“The strategy goes until I am 60 years old, and I do not see visionary changes in the strategy for our people or our district for how we manage solid waste. It’s 25 years but when I read it, it’s just here and now, rather than having that push.”

Councillor John Vujcich said he supported the plan going for consultation but wondered about the cost implementations.

“A whole holistic approach is needed to make this work. I am looking forward to the responses coming from the public on what can be done or how they can make a difference.”

Residents now have until July 6 to submit feedback via email: submissions@fndc.govt.nz, by post to the FNDC or drop-off at council service centres or libraries.