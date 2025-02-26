Acrobats will perform death-defying feats when the Weber Bros Circus visits Kerikeri and Kaitāia in March

Acrobats will perform death-defying feats when the Weber Bros Circus visits Kerikeri and Kaitāia in March

Far North folk considering running away to join the circus won’t have to go too far, with Weber Bros Circus coming to Kerikeri and Kaitāia.

The circus is on in Whangārei this week, before it packs up and heads north in March.

It will be at Kerikeri Domain from March 6-9 and Kaitāia A&P Showgrounds from March 21-23.

This spectacular national tour promises to deliver world-class family entertainment featuring thrilling acts that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Under the guidance of Harry and Marie Weber, audiences can expect to be dazzled by an array of exhilarating performances, including the breathtaking FMX Freestyle, the jaw-dropping Human Cannonball and the heart-stopping Extreme Globe of Death, enchanting aerial acts, comedy and more.