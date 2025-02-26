Advertisement
Circus set to wow crowds in Kerikeri and Kaitāia

Mike Dinsdale
By
Editor. Northland Age·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Acrobats will perform death-defying feats when the Weber Bros Circus visits Kerikeri and Kaitāia in March

Far North folk considering running away to join the circus won’t have to go too far, with Weber Bros Circus coming to Kerikeri and Kaitāia.

The circus is on in Whangārei this week, before it packs up and heads north in March.

It will be at Kerikeri Domain from March 6-9 and Kaitāia A&P Showgrounds from March 21-23.

This spectacular national tour promises to deliver world-class family entertainment featuring thrilling acts that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Under the guidance of Harry and Marie Weber, audiences can expect to be dazzled by an array of exhilarating performances, including the breathtaking FMX Freestyle, the jaw-dropping Human Cannonball and the heart-stopping Extreme Globe of Death, enchanting aerial acts, comedy and more.

Weber Bros Circus performers will wow crowds in Kerikeri and Kaitāia in March
Having captured the hearts of viewers on Bravo’s hit reality TV series The Circus, it will bring a vibrant and dynamic show that combines tradition with innovation. This year’s tour will showcase a lineup of awe-inspiring acts, ensuring that every performance is unique and unforgettable.

‘‘We are thrilled to be bringing the magic of the circus back to our fans across New Zealand,” said Harry Weber.

“Our team has been working tirelessly to create a show that not only entertains but also inspires and captivates audiences of all ages.”

To get tickets, go to iticket.co.nz/go-to/the-circus

The Weber family are the proprietors and stars of Weber Bros Circus, which began in Germany but has been based in New Zealand since the early 1990s. Marie and husband Harry have eight children, aged between 1 and 21, and the family’s circus legacy goes back several generations.

The circus promises to captivate audiences with an awe-inspiring, animal-free performances featuring some of the best circus performers from around the globe.

