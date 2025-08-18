Advertisement
Charitable grant aids Mangawhai dentist in delivering free care in Far North

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
4 mins to read

Free dental clinics, delivered by Northland dentist Dr Ellen Clark who has volunteered her time, have been running out of Te Hiku Hauora in Kaitaia, with the materials needed for the dental work paid for by ARCH grants.

Dozens of people who may have otherwise gone without care, are receiving much-needed dental treatment for free.

Mangawhai dentist Dr Ellen Clark is currently doing free dental care in Kaitāia thanks to a $10,000 charitable grant aimed at tackling Northland’s dental crisis, from the Aotearoa Charity Hospital Trust (ARCH).

Clark

