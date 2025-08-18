“What you find is that dentists do want to help. It’s usually portrayed that it’s rich dentists that don’t want to help, but that is not the case, dentists do want to help and running a practice is extremely expensive.”

She added that, unlike public healthcare, dentistry is not subsidised and that is where people feel the real cost of healthcare.

Clark said in part of the Far North, costs, access and fear of dentists are some of the reasons people stay away.

“Many of them suffer in silence. Sometimes they have chronic infections that can lead to facial swelling and could even be life-threatening if near the airway.”

Clark has been at the clinic volunteering her time to provide free extraction and fillings for patients chosen by Te Hiku Hauora.

The project also provides denture provision for patients.

Patients were selected based on high needs and limited access to care which includes financial barriers and geographical isolation.

The $10,000 grant is going towards dentures made by Josh Askew at Whangārei dental laboratory, who is also providing care.

Te Hiku provided most materials and dental assisting support.

Clarke said the Te Hiku team welcomed them as additional help in a busy clinic, generously triaging and referring patients with urgent needs who would otherwise struggle to access or afford dental care.

“This collaboration was not only clinically valuable but also fostered deeper networking with Far North dental providers. We shared insights on equipment and discussed how to improve regional coordination through remote access to branch meetings.”

“Patients completed the OHIP questionnaire on arrival, and we will follow up with post-treatment responses once dentures are delivered.”

She said due to being remote, many patients were going without dental treatments.

“For example, one patient scheduled for 9am arrived at 11am due to multiple barriers, but we ensured he was seen regardless. The day was both productive and relaxed.”

Patient feedback on the day highlighted the life-changing impact of this work.

One patient said, “I have been waiting for my smile for years. I just want to be able to smile for my grandkids.”

Another patient said he “tried to take this one out by myself”.

“We look forward to continuing this important mahi and building further connections with the Te Hiku team and the Far North community,” Clarke said.

Te Hiku Hauora dental assistant Ramari Jakobs said they aimed to get people who were impacted daily by their teeth.

At Te Hiku, some of the most common issues they see are tooth decay in carrying stages, and gum disease.

“Demand for dental care in Northland is very high due to the low number of dentists and financial ability to access care.”

He added that the biggest barrier is financial, the affordability for a lot of people and wait times for treatment.

“We are grateful to have been given this opportunity and we look forward to the continued friendship this clinic has achieved with Ellen and Josh.”

Askew said he was excited to be helping those in need of dental care.

“I have enjoyed working with Te Hiku and patients from the Far North. It’s great to give back to the community and to be a part of the project.”