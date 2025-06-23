Matiu Taingahue raised $13,000 for the Far North Community Hospice. From left, Matiu Taingahue, Carol Lidmila, Anne-Marie Dykes, Erin Walsh, Kate Van Kan, Jill Iti, Damian Marsh
When Matiu Taingahue crossed the finish line of his 1100km bike ride across New Zealand he wasn’t just celebrating personal recovery.
He was riding for others too and raised $13,000 for the Hospice Far North.
Powered by purpose and the spirit of giving back, the high-performance coach, osteopath and cancersurvivor with strong ties to the Far North crossed rugged and rural terrain and on Monday handed over the funds personally to the organisation.
Two days before Christmas in 2023, Taingahue was diagnosed with Stage 4 squamous cell carcinoma of the throat and neck.
He embarked on the cycling adventure – riding from East Cape to Cape Egmont across the widest part of New Zealand via the challenging 1100km Kōpiko route. The journey includes approximately 16,000m of climbing (equivalent to nearly two ascents of Mt Everest) through remote, hilly terrain with limited services and accommodation options.
He was joined by his best mate, Dr Damian Marsh, senior medical officer at Kaitāia Hospital and a doctor for Far North Hospice.
“Thankfully it was treatable, and I went through treatment, and in that process I had a lot of realisations about a lot of things. One of those was I got to have that experience and walk away, while for a number of people that have that experience, it is their last experience,” he said.
He said he wanted to challenge himself physically by celebrating 21 months of treatment by doing the cycle.