Calls grow for free dental care as Northland patients flood emergency departments

Yolisa Tswanya
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
4 mins to read

Northland Emergency Department doctor Gary Payinda (inset) says patients are arriving at such facilities with advanced illnesses because of untreated dental pain.

Northland’s Emergency Departments are seeing patients who have been unable to access dental care because of the cost turn up in EDs with more advanced diseases.

People who are unable to afford dentists are arriving at EDs with abscesses, sepsis and even airway blockages, says Northland emergency doctor Gary Payinda.

