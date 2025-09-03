Advertisement
Far North residents resort to DIY dentistry amid dental health care crisis

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
4 mins to read

The hidden dental crisis in the Far North is forcing some to pull their own teeth. Photo / 123RF

A hidden health crisis is emerging in the Far North, where limited access to dental care driven some residents to extreme measures: DIY self-extractions.

Drastic measures born of high costs, distance and a shortage of dental services mean some residents have been pulling out their own teeth,

