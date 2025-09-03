“I didn’t have a choice. There is literally nowhere to go...we live on one wage. We live within our means, pay our bills and have no debt, but the cost of dental care, plus the long wait for an appointment, is terrible in the North.”

As a result of her at-home dental work, she said she now lives with exposed nerves at the site of the pulled tooth.

“I am a normal person, post-grad qualifications. I never thought I would have to pull out a broken tooth.”

The Far North is experiencing a shortage of essential health services like dentists and hygienists.

“I wish we could get dentists and doctors to train, pay their fees and have them ‘bonded’ to an area they are needed [like teachers used to be] so people can have decent healthcare in places that have difficulty attracting them.”

Public health dental specialist and New Zealand Dental Association Northland branch president Ellen Clark confirmed DIY dentistry is happening in Northland and it was upsetting to hear people felt forced to resort to it.

“Unfortunately, it does happen…in Northland and the Far North access can be more difficult due to distance, costs and a shortage of providers.”

“Dentists do not want anyone to suffer in silence or attempt such measures. Our role is to relieve pain and support people’s health.”

Toothache is one of the most severe types of pain people can experience. If someone is unable to sleep, eat, or work because of the pain, and they feel they cannot access dental care whether due to cost, distance, or anxiety about treatment, they may believe they have no other option, she said.

“This is a heartbreaking situation.”

Health New Zealand said given that the majority of adults are treated privately, they have not received any reports or concerns about people attempting to pull their own teeth due to lack of access or affordability.

Health New Zealand Te Tai Tokerau acting group director of operations Andy Howe said they are committed to giving every child the best start in life by offering free oral health care to all children and adolescents up to age 18, as research shows that oral health at age 5 can predict future dental health.

“Early support encourages good habits and reduces the likelihood of needing costly dental treatment in later years.”

Adults with low incomes or special health needs can access publicly funded emergency dental services and pain relief at community clinics or public hospitals. Those holding a Community Services Card (CSC) and adults with disabilities or medical conditions, such as mouth cancer, are eligible for these services.

The Work and Income Special Needs Grant (SNG) provides up to $1000 per person per year to help low-income adults cover urgent dental treatments, including infections, fillings, root canals, and extractions. Emergency pain relief services are available in Kaikohe, Dargaville, Kaitāia, Kerikeri, Doubtless Bay, and Whangārei through Health New Zealand Te Hiku Hauora and Doubtless Bay Dental for eligible adults.