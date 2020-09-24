A Kaikohe hospitality business has been named in the top 10 per cent in the world by global travel website Tripadvisor, based on customer ratings.

The awards were made to Left Bank, a boutique hotel in the former BNZ building on Broadway, and its cafe/restaurant Mint.

Co-owner Di Maxwell said the recognition was due in a big part to award-winning head chef Nitesh Singh.

''So a big thank you to him, as well as our other lovely staff. It's also due to the local suppliers we have who provide beautiful produce to serve," she said.

Maxwell said last month that many of the hotel guests were corporate clients who had stayed in Paihia until Left Bank opened. It was also popular with cyclists riding the Twin Coast Cycle Trail.

The two-storey heritage building had been slated for demolition or slow decay when the BNZ moved out due to tightened earthquake regulations.

Kaikohe-born Maxwell and husband Jack Poutsma bought it to save it from falling into ruin, and to create opportunities in the town. They spent a small fortune on earthquake strengthening and renovation, and have won a loyal following for both the hotel and the restaurant since opening in early 2019.