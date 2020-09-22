Expat far Northerners Margaret and Warren Matthews were amongst those who farewelled long-serving Kaitaia solicitor John Reynolds in Auckland last week. He was 97.

"It was a small gathering, partly due to restrictions and partly family wishes, but it was an amazing send off" Warren said, adding that the funeral had brought back many memories.

"Margaret used to work for Reynolds and Rasmussen years ago, and (John's son) Mike and I went right through school together," he said.

John had been in a rest home in St Heliers for some years , his wife Delphine passing away in 2012 .

"It was Delphine who gave me my nickname, Fuzz. I was about 7. She was a great person," he added.

"It was the end of an era."

Warren took copies of the photo of the Kaitaia Primary School rugby team of 1933 to the funeral for Mike and his sister Annabelle, and was keen to hear from anyone who might be able to name some of the children. John Reynolds is sitting on the left, and Warren's father Frank Matthews is standing third from the right.

Warren believed that the others included an Armiger, a Werner and a Latimer.