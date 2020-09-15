Mana Taylor, who is into the second year of his four-year plumbing and drainlaying apprenticeship with Kaitaia firm Nick's Plumbing Service (NPS Plumbing and Gas), is this year's recipient of the Far North (Kaitaia) RSA's Keith Athol Ferguson award.

He received his $1059 cheque, which he will invest in tools of his trade, from RSA president Angel Erstich last week.

The Kaitaia College old boy is the second NPS apprentice to receive the award in three years, after Callum Mekkelholt in 2018.

The annual award is funded by a bequest from Keith Athol Ferguson, who stipulated that the income be used to support young people in the Kaitaia area who are pursuing careers in the trades or on the land.