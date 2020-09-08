A mild north-easterly wind and a moderate 1.5m swell do not necessarily mean good fishing conditions, as 36 Ninety Mile Beach Surfcasting Club members and one visitor discovered when they contested the club's Snapper Bonanza team field day, even with the added incentive of the Sports Link Trophy.

"Fishing over a 3.7m midday high tide can produce some very good fishing, but not this time," Jack Rogers said.

The day's haul comprised just two snapper, both weighed in by Kurt Lunjevich, one trevally, 87 kahawai and one mullet, which, Jack said, was not foul-hooked but actually took the bait.

"It's a reflection of the skills our club members possess," he said, adding, when asked if said members might be taught how to use a net, that they had undertaken that training, and this was "next level."

Advertisement

Meanwhile Lunjevich took first prize for the day with the bigger of his snapper, 4.98kg, second Cody Lloyd (2.18kg trevally), third Roger Hall 2.37kg (kahawai). The remainder of the top 10, all with kahawai, were Corey Williams (2.29kg), 4; Mick Whery (2.18kg), 5; Eileen Craig (2.08kg), 6; junior visitor Nikita Whery (2.06kg), 7; Gordon Richardson (1.93kg), 8; Pete Watson (1.93kg), 9; and Milton Arnold (1.92kg), 10.

Lunjevich won the haggle, a 2.85kg snapper, with his smaller 1.61kg catch, while Cody Lloyd won the Sports Link Trophy for the heaviest trevally.

The club was extremely grateful to the Snapper Bonanza team for providing drawn prizes and a sausage and onion barbecue on a very wet Sunday afternoon.

For further information about the club phone Jack Rogers on (09) 408-2660 (bus).