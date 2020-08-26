Life can be tough for 71-year-old Dean Reihana, who lives alone in a council pensioner unit in Kawakawa, but thanks to Northland's Covid-19 patient support fund he now has one less big thing to worry about.

Dean, who has been receiving dialysis treatment for five years, goes to Bay of Islands Hospital every other day, from 6:30am to 12:30pm.

"After lying down flat for five and a half hours I often get very dizzy and need a rest when I get home," he said.

"It takes a while for the blood to get back into the system. The aches and pains really go through one's body and mind."

Advertisement

Home wasn't always a great place to be though. The concrete building that his one-bedroom unit was in was very cold, and his power bill was a real worry. That's where the patient support fund came in.

He had been turning off the heating every other day, and at times went without hot water because he was worried about the bill. He sas now very happy, and grateful, that his winter power bills were being taken care of.

The patient support fund was established in response to the Covid-19 pandemic under the Northland Covid-19 emergency response fund, providing $500 grants to Northland DHB hospital patients who require financial assistance due to the pandemic. Priority is given to those who are over 55 years of age, living in rural or isolated areas, in a difficult financial situation, and managing a long-term or acute condition(s).

About $9800 has been granted to patients so far.

For its part, the DHB is very grateful for Northlanders' support of the fund, and of Health Fund PLUS, set up by DHB and Northland Community Foundation to provide a way for people to give to the DHB by way of donations or endowments, funds that enable it to buy 'optional extras' in equipment and services that can make a significant contribution to providing the best healthcare possible. Donations and gifts are never used as an alternative to government funding.

Contributions can be made to the Northland Covid-19 patient support fund via https://northlandcommunityfoundation.org.nz/donate/, or go to https://northlandcommunityfoundation.org.nz/giving/funds/northland-covid-19-emergencyresponse-fund/ for more information.