The season of 2020 has been a tough one for Otiria for a number of reasons, including last month's flood - "Even our couch was under water, but we dried it out. If we throw it away we've got nothing," club captain Hone Townsend said as the clean-up got under way.

The season ended on the best possible note on Saturday however, with a 31-26 away win over Taiamai Ōhaeawai to claim the Bay of Islands championship for the first time in 59 years.

It was by no means the first time Otiria had got its hands on the shield, but Townsend conceded that it had been a long time between drinks.

"We had a good run in the mid- to late-1930s, when we won it three times in a row," he said.

"We had another good run in the mid- to late-1940s, then won it in 1955 and 1961."

The early stages of the competition, including a pre-season loss to Taiamai Ōhaeawai and another four or five weeks ago, Townsend preferring not to mention the score, but he never lost faith.

With the flood clean-up in full swing last month, he said he was "absolutely optimistic" about the club's future.

"We have four more games to go," he said.

"We're away this weekend, then we have probably two home games and the final. We could finish the season well and scratch our name on a cup if we do it right."

And they did do it right, Townsend saying the final had been a good team effort, captain Padre Brown leading the side well. And, as was usually the case in a good game, the forwards had paved the way.

Meanwhile Pamela-Anne Ngohe-Simon, who was still trying to get her voice back yesterday, said the team was now regarded as the All Blacks of the Bay.

"That's how famous we are," she said, and plans were being made for a parade, with the players and the trophy, to celebrate a la the ABs.

Details were still being worked on yesterday, but the parade was likely to take place on Saturday, with a camera crew from television's Grassroots Rugby in attendance.